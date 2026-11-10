Evanston-Skokie community fights to keep schools open amid district financial woes

Evanston-Skokie community members, parents and even young students spoke publicly against a possible closure of two schools over the district’s finances.

A vote will be taken next week on whether to start a process that could lead to permanently closing Dewey and Lincolnwood Elementary Schools. Evanston-Skokie community members, parents and even young students spoke publicly against a possible closure of two schools over the district’s finances.

Instead of taking a vote Monday night, district leaders pushed action to next week to determine whether District 65 should start a process of public hearings over the closures of Dewey Elementary School and Lincolnwood Elementary School. The upcoming vote will not immediately close the schools, spokesperson Melissa Messinger clarified. A final vote to shut down the schools would not occur until the public hearings are over.

Also read Evanston-Skokie District 65 delays vote on budget plan that could lead to 2 school closures

“I've grown a huge connection with the Dewey community, and I want to stay with the Dewey community,” Elyse Banks, a fourth grader at Dewey Elementary, said in front of the school board. District 65 is looking to cut $20 million from its budget, as it faces dilemmas like staff departures and declining enrollment. Besides potential school closures, the board is considering reducing more than 200 staff positions and ending an early childhood program.

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“What you are proposing is more than closing a program. You are disrupting children’s stability, taking away opportunities, creating uncertainty for families and dismissing the work of educators who have dedicated themselves for years for these children,” one community member said.

“Closing schools or programs must be the last resort,” Jeff Smith, a former Lincolnwood parent, said. “To this board I say reconsider. Reconsider. ”