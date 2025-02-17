Evanston Dog Beach Reopens March 1st, Passes Available Now

Get your furry friends ready for some fun in the sun! The Evanston Dog Beach is opening on March 1st, with early pass access starting February 17th.

Despite the lingering chill of winter, Evanston is preparing for the arrival of warmer days and the reopening of its beloved Dog Beach . Mark your calendars for March 1st, the official opening day, when furry companions can frolic freely along the sandy shores. But the fun doesn't have to wait! Starting Monday, February 17th, residents can secure their passes on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at several convenient locations throughout the city.

These include the Levy Senior Center, Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, Chandler-Newberger Community Center, Prieto Community Center, and Robert Crown Community Center. For those seeking the ultimate convenience, passes are available daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. exclusively at Robert Crown Community Center. Remember to bring your pet's vaccination records to complete the registration process. There's good news for Evanston residents with zip codes 60201 and 60202: passes are completely free! For everyone else, the cost is $200 for the first dog and $75 for a second furry family member. The Evanston Dog Beach is situated just south of Clark Street Beach at 1801 Sheridan Rd., a stone's throw from the bustling Northwestern University campus





cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DOG BEACH EVANSTON OPENING PASSES PETS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Evanston Dog Beach Closed After Two Dogs Rescued From Melting Ice ShelfEvanston's dog beach was closed indefinitely Saturday after firefighters rescued two dogs from a melting ice shelf. The city's Parks and Recreation Department issued a warning, urging residents not to attempt to retrieve dogs on their own if they venture onto the unstable ice. The beach is closed due to serious safety concerns as warmer temperatures cause the ice to melt and become hazardous.

Read more »

20th Annual Haute Dog Valentine's Day Celebration at Rosie's Dog BeachMark your calendars for February 16th! Rosie's Dog Beach in Long Beach will host the 20th annual Haute Dog Valentine's Day Celebration, a day filled with fun and festivities for dogs and their humans. English Bulldogs may be the stars of the show, but there are plenty of contests open to all dogs, including Best Senior Dog, Best Small Dog, and Best Siblings. Spectators are welcome to enjoy the festivities and admire the canine contestants strutting along the red carpet.

Read more »

20th Annual Bulldog Bash Celebrates Canine Charisma at Rosie's Dog BeachThe 20th annual Bulldog Bash, a celebration of all things canine, takes place on February 16th at Rosie's Dog Beach. While English Bulldogs are the stars of the show, the event features a dozen contests open to all breeds, including Best Senior Dog, Best Small Dog, and Best Siblings. Costumes are optional, allowing dogs' natural personalities to shine. Spectating is free, and attendees can enjoy a cavalcade of pups strutting down the red carpet.

Read more »

Beloved Dog Beach Memorial Removed by Coastal CommissionA painted rock garden and succulent memorial at Dog Beach in Del Mar, honoring nearly 2,000 pets, has been removed by the Coastal Commission. The memorial's creator, Jimmy Joe Gooding, says the commission needs the space for an upcoming bridge project. Gooding spent tens of thousands of dollars and countless hours maintaining the garden over the past nine years. The City of Del Mar states that Gooding had received prior warnings about the unpermitted improvements, including unpermitted paver pathways and stairs. The rocks will be relocated to a pet memorial at the San Diego County Fair, and Gooding hopes to find a new location for the memorial in the future.

Read more »

Thousands March in Washington D.C. for People's March Ahead of Trump InaugurationThousands of protesters are marching in Washington, D.C., for the People's March before converging at the Lincoln Memorial. The protests were organized by several groups, including the organizers of the Women's March and Planned Parenthood. Protesters express anxiety about a second Trump administration and gather to share their hopes and concerns. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump outlines his plans for his first week, including a focus on unity, strength, and fairness in his inauguration speech.

Read more »

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds: Scheffler Makes Return at Pebble BeachBreaking down the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds board at Pebble Beach, with analysis on the field, favorites, and more.

Read more »