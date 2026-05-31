Evangelist Franklin Graham Slams Democrat Texas Senate Candidate's Claim That Bible Is Silent on Abortion

Evangelist Franklin Graham has criticized Democrat Texas Senate candidate James Talarico for claiming that the Bible is silent on abortion. Graham called the statement an 'absolute lie' and said that the Bible is clear on the issue of abortion being a form of murder.

Evangelist Franklin Graham has excoriated Democrat Texas U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico 's claim that the Bible is silent on abortion, calling the statement an absolute lie.

Graham said that the Bible is not silent on abortion as Talarico claims - that's an absolute lie. God commands us, 'You shall not murder' (Exodus 20:13). Abortion is taking a life - it is murder. The Word of God tells us we are created in the image of God and consistently underscores the value of human life.

Jeremiah 1:5 says, 'Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart…' In 2021, this same Democratic candidate opposed a bill to ban men from women's sports, saying that 'God is non-binary.

' Don't be deceived by wicked politicians spouting lies like this, he continued. Talarico made the comment during an interview released on Monday with Jamie Kern Lima, saying he does not believe the issue is a 'place for politicians.

' Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton also weighed in on the issue. Talarico was elected to the Texas House in 2018 at the age of 29, previously called on former President Joe Biden to use federal buildings in red states to provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court's being overturned, which brought the issue of abortion back to the state level.

In another clip, he can be heard talking about how 'neighbors with a uterus' should be able to 'control their own body' - another leftist euphemism for killing unborn babies in abortions. Graham said that Talarico's stance on abortion is a result of his faith, but that Jesus never talks about abortion. The Bible is silent on abortion. And when that happens with a social issue as important as abortion, we Christians have to take scripture as a whole.

And we've got to try to make some kind of ethical determination, Talarico continued. Right now in Texas, we have the most extreme abortion ban in the country. No exception for rape. No exception for incest.

We have girls as young as 10 years old who are assaulted, who are raped, who are victims of incest, and who can't access basic reproductive care, who aren't able to make the decision about whether or not they are going to create





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