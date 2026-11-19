Evanescence's Lee and past Grammy winners join 2026 PLUS1 honorees, recognizing artists and industry leaders driving measurable social impact through music philanthropy.

Music industry leaders and recording artists are gathering to celebrate significant charitable achievements at the third annual PLUS1 Impact Awards, an event dedicated to honoring measurable social impact across the global music sector. The 2026 honorees include Evanescence vocalist Lee and several past Grammy winners for best new artist, reflecting a broad coalition of talent united by a commitment to community service. These awards recognize the diverse efforts of artists, agents, managers, promoters, venues, and festivals in supporting critical social causes.

Core Mechanism of PLUS1 Philanthropy

PLUS1 operates on a straightforward nonprofit model that invests one dollar from every concert ticket sold directly into communities in need. This mechanism allows the organization to partner with hundreds of artists and industry leaders, having successfully directed over forty million dollars to nonprofit organizations worldwide since its inception. By turning platforms into tangible support, PLUS1 helps music professionals make their philanthropic commitments a reality rather than just a statement.

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The impact extends across a wide spectrum of essential services, including food access, youth arts education, grassroots community support, and sustained philanthropic efforts. This structure ensures that the financial energy generated by live events translates into long-term benefits for those who lack access to basic necessities. The organization aims to bridge the gap between entertainment revenue and social welfare, creating a sustainable cycle of giving.

Stakeholder Positions and Industry Voices

Dean, the founder and CEO of PLUS1, receives the Impact Leader Award for making the biggest impact through the organization in 2026. He emphasized the unique power of music to unite people, stating that it is vital to leverage this connection for positive change. Dean expressed gratitude for being recognized by the organization and affirmed his commitment to a community that believes in using art to make a difference. His leadership has been instrumental in scaling these charitable initiatives globally.

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Lee, the Outstanding Contribution Award honoree from the band Evanescence, highlighted that giving back feels more crucial than ever in the current cultural landscape. She noted that food and medical care are basic needs that should not be taken for granted, and the band is determined to use their platform to bring attention and resources to underserved communities. Lee praised PLUS1 for making such work possible and for recognizing the artists who are deeply committed to doing more for society.

The Agent of Change Award was presented to representatives from THE·TEAM, including Mary Kate Carragher, Meera Patel, Seema Patel, and Zoe Ellis. These industry professionals emphasized the extensive behind-the-scenes work required to help artists bring their charitable goals to life. They expressed satisfaction at being part of a community that recognizes the importance of this often unseen labor and makes giving back a meaningful part of the music industry.

The awards also acknowledged the critical roles played by various industry agents and managers. Recognized individuals include Ella Fernandez from CAA, Nicholas Griggs-Drane from WME, and Meera Patel, also from CAA. These professionals work tirelessly to coordinate with artists and venues, ensuring that the one-dollar-per-ticket model functions smoothly. Their efforts ensure that the funds raised are efficiently distributed to the intended nonprofit recipients.

Real-World Impact and Future Commitments

The 2026 PLUS1 Impact Awards underscore the growing trend of accountability and measurable outcomes in music philanthropy. By focusing on specific metrics such as funds raised, community engagement, and ongoing commitments, the awards highlight the tangible results of these charitable endeavors. This approach ensures that donations are not just symbolic but create real, lasting improvements in the lives of those served by nonprofit partners.

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As the music industry continues to evolve, the role of artists as social advocates becomes increasingly prominent. The recognition of past Grammy winners and established bands like Evanescence signals that philanthropy is becoming a core component of artistic identity. This shift encourages emerging talent to view their success as an opportunity to drive social change, fostering a culture of generosity that extends beyond the stage.

Looking ahead, PLUS1 continues to expand its network of partners, aiming to increase the volume of funds directed to those in need. The organization remains committed to transparency and impact, providing a clear pathway for fans and industry professionals to support causes that matter. By attending these events and supporting ticketed shows, fans contribute directly to this global movement, ensuring that the music community remains a force for good.