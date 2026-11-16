Evaluating Lions Internal, External Options to Replace Aidan Hutchinson

Are good options to replace star defender available?

On Sunday, the star defender went down with a non-contact knee injury after leaping in the air to celebrate a sack on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

He didn't return to the game, and reports across the league are indicating that the team is preparing to be without him for the remainder of the season. Hutchinson leaves big shoes to fill in Detroit's defense. Through nine games Hutchinson ranked second on the Lions in sacks with six and is among the NFL leaders in pressures with 52 pressures.

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The trade deadline was Tuesday, meaning any additions the Lions want to make to account for this loss will have to come via their own practice squad, an opposing practice squad or the external free agent market. Moore appears to be the most likely next option as a starter in Detroit's defense. He began the year playing a small role, but injuries to Hutchinson and last week DJ Wonnum have given him extended opportunities that he's made the most of.

All four of Moore's sacks this season have come in the last two weeks. With Hutchinson out now, Moore will likely get more chances to prove he belongs in the mix as opposed to playing a rotational pass-rushing role. Through nine games, fans have yet to see the 2025 sixth-round pick.

Hassanein didn't appear in a game last year, and has been a healthy scratch for each of Detroit's games up to this point.last week when Wonnum was out, but the Lions elected to go with Anthony Lucas as a call-up instead. Perhaps he's better suited for an opportunity with Hutchinson out now. As mentioned, Lucas got his first opportunity as a practice squad elevation against the Dolphins in Week 9.

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He played just 12 snaps, but the Lions' desire to use him instead of Hassanein seems to indicate that they have some confidence in his overall ability. It's worth noting that Lucas wasn't as flashy in terms of production as a pass-rusher in college, and could be better suited for a role as a big end as opposed to playing the rush-end position.

A Michigan native who has carved out a nice career after playing collegiately at Division II Grand Valley State, Judon has been tied to the Lions at times throughout the last several seasons. Now a free agent, perhaps the Lions finally make the homecoming official for the veteran. , that being for the San Francisco 49ers in early October against the Denver Broncos.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection who is in his 11th season, Judon has plenty of experience and could provide a burst of energy for the Lions for their stretch run. However, he's also an aging veteran who started just three games last year and didn't record a sack. After notching 15.5 sacks in 2022, Judon has notched just 9.5 total in over the last four years. Throughout his career, Reddick has been at his best as a pass-rush specialist.

While his production has been declining in recent years, he does have the ability to spark a defense with his athleticism off the edge. Reddick has remained unsigned throughout the year after appearing in 13 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a season ago. He notched 2.5 sacks last year, and had just one in 10 games for the New York Jets during the previous year.

The Temple product does have some versatility, though, as he can also play the SAM linebacker position. With the injuries Detroit has dealt with at linebacker, Reddick's versatility could be helpful. Floyd has carved out a nice career over the past decade, with 70 career sacks across stints with five different teams.

Floyd has experience in the NFC North having played his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears, and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season. The veteran doesn't have flashy totals or accolades, as he's never been an All-Pro and has had just two seasons with 10 or more sacks.

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However, he's been consistent throughout his career, and could be a stabilizing force for Detroit's line. Injuries have derailed what was a promising career for Bosa, particularly over the past four seasons. A highly touted prospect out of Ohio State, Bosa was the third overall pick by the Chargers in the 2016 Draft and wound up being the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Bosa made five Pro Bowl appearances throughout his career, but in recent seasons he's struggled with injuries.

He was limited to five games in 2022 and four games in 2023, but has played 14 and 15 over the past two years, respectively. The Ohio State product proved to still have some upside last year with five sacks for the Buffalo Bills, but has gone unsigned. If he's healthy, perhaps he's worthy of an opportunity to see what he still has left in the tank.in his career but injuries have ultimately been too much for him to overcome.

He recorded four sacks as a rookie in 2023, but then missed the entire 2024 season and appeared in just eight games last year. Now with the Jaguars, Ojulari has yet to make his season debut. Perhaps the Lions would be intrigued by some of the flashes of upside he's shown in his career.

Carter had a very short stint on the Lions' practice squad last season, as he signed with the team in August before being poached by the Miami Dolphins in November. He hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2024, but has bounced around the league as a coveted depth option. The Army product has very limited experience, but could be a solid depth option assuming he'd be familiar with the scheme in Detroit under second-year coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

A Michigan native who went undrafted out of Central Michigan this year, Heldman had a big preseason debut for the New Orleans Saints but would be waived with an injury designation in early September. He's landed in Kansas City, where he's yet to make his debut. He does have some intriguing athletic tools and was one of the top pass-rushers in college football last year across all levels.

When the Lions were in need of safety depth, Brad Holmes targeted an undrafted safety in Bishop Fitzgerald to add to the active roster. While Heldman wouldn't be the flashiest addition, he would be one that fits the mold of how Holmes has approached these situations in the past. Sports journalist who has covered the Detroit Lions the past three NFL seasons.

Christian brings expert analysis, insights and an ability to fairly assess how the team is performing in a tough NFC North division.