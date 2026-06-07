Evacuations ordered after grass fire breaks out near Saratoga Springs Temple

Several homes have been evacuated after a grass fire broke out near the Saratoga Springs Temple in Utah County.City officials said the fire broke on the north s

Several homes have been evacuated after a grass fire broke out near the Saratoga Springs Temple in Utah County. The flames spread north in a dry grassy area just west of the temple.

City spokesperson AnnElise’ Harrison said homes on Mohogany Street southwest of the temple had been evacuated. Heavy dark smoke was visible from Much of Utah County and even over South Mountain into Salt Lake County. Members of the public have been asked to stay away from the area while crews work to put out any remaining hotspots. People were asked to stay away from Mountain View Corridor south of Pony Express Parkway and the Brixton Park neighborhoods.

DOW omits Church of Jesus Christ from list of Christian churches sparking online debate Utah lawmakers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed frustration Saturday after the U.S. Department of War omitted the faithConstruction was underway for two slides off the St. George City Hall parking deck, but residents questioned the city's decision because of the $400,000 price tOne house remains under an evacuation order after a grass fire ignited near Dimple Dell in Sandy. Fire crews responded to a fire near Dimple Dell Lane on SaturdaAn 18-year-old hiker died from heat-related illness while hiking the Bright Angel Trail in the Grand Canyon.

Grand Canyon dispatchers received reports of a maleA nine-vehicle crash forced the full closure of northbound Interstate 15 near 4600 South in Riverdale. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a Dodge R





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