Evacuation Warnings Issued in Los Angeles County as Storm Threatens Mudslides

Mudslides pose a significant threat to Los Angeles County as a storm approaches. Evacuation warnings have been issued for areas scarred by January wildfires, urging residents to prepare for potential flooding and debris flows.

Residents in some parts of Los Angeles County received evacuation warnings starting Thursday morning due to the threat of mudslides. The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) issued the warnings, citing a high risk of mudslides and debris flows in areas recently scorched by wildfires. The warnings are in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Friday.

Neighborhoods under evacuation warning near the Palisades Fire damage include the Getty Villa area, Highlands near the fire damage, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, Reseda Boulevard area/Marinette Road near Will Rogers State Park, and Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road. The Sunset Fire area, east and south of Runyon Canyon, and the Hurst Fire area, specifically Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park, are also under warning. The LAFD stated that homes deemed 'high risk' within these warning zones will be visited by officers who will issue evacuation orders. This comes as a storm, predicted to bring heavy rain and potential flooding, is on track to hit Los Angeles County on Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles echoed the LAFD's concerns, warning residents about the high risk of flooding and advising against unnecessary travel. The NWS also highlighted the potential for debris flows in burn scar areas, a major concern given the recent wildfires that ravaged the region in January. These fires, including the Eaton and Palisades fires, destroyed thousands of structures and prompted widespread evacuations





