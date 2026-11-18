Some SoCal residents in burn scar areas are under evacuation warnings as the region prepares for a storm that could bring the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding.

Southern California is bracing for another storm that could bring the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding. The storm is expected to move in overnight, with the heaviest rain hitting the region Thursday morning.

Rain chances linger through into Friday. Some areas could receive between 1 and 4 inches of rain, while strong winds and thunderstorms are also expected. Ahead of the rainfall, the Los Angeles County Fire Department issued an evacuation warning for the Palisades, Hurst and Sunset burn scar areas due to possible debris flows.

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Evacuation warning issued for Palisades Fire burn scar Evacuation warnings have been issued for the Palisades, Sunset and Hurst fire burn scars ahead of a storm that's expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding to Southern California. Click hereWith a storm on the way that could bring the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding, many SoCal areas are under weather advisories.

A Flood Watch will take effect beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, with rainfall rates of 1 inch per hour expected during the rainfall peak. It's set to expire at 6 p.m. Thursday. A Wind Advisory will take effect beginning Wednesday at 11 p.m. for some of our mountain and desert communities, with gusts between 50 and 60 mph possible. The advisory is set to expire at 12 a.m. on Thursday.

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A High Surf Advisory is also in place for Ventura County beaches from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. Friday. The first bands of rain will hit Ventura Count early Thursday morning and heavier rain could reach Los Angeles County during the Thursday morning rush hour, impacting drivers on the roads. WATCH: Latest 7-day forecast Los Angeles and Southern California is bracing for another storm that could bring the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding.

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