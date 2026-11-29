Evacuation warnings have been issued for Malibu and parts of Los Angeles County burn scars ahead of rainstorms that could trigger mudslides and debris flows from Monday through Wednesday.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for Malibu and several Los Angeles County burn scars as a series of rainstorms approaches Southern California, with the threat of mudslides and debris flows beginning Monday evening.

The Malibu warning covers the Palisades and Franklin fire burn areas and will be in effect from Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. through 8 a.m. on Dec. 2. Los Angeles County also announced that some portions of recent major wildfire burn scars will be placed under an Evacuation Warning at 6 p.m. Monday. Evacuation Warnings are issued when there is a potential threat to life or property, according to the county.

Also read L.A. County burn scars under evacuation warning again as SoCal prepares for more rain

Malibu Officials Urge Residents To Prepare For Debris Flows

Residents who require additional time to evacuate, including individuals with access or functional needs and those with pets and livestock, should consider leaving when a warning is issued. Malibu officials urged residents to prepare for possible debris flows beginning Monday evening, noting that light rain may begin as early as Sunday evening. Gather your household, pets, medications and essential supplies.

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If you need extra time to evacuate or to move horses or other large animals, leave now, the Malibu warning read. LA County Sheriff deputies began door-to-door notifications at 5 p.m. Saturday, and the city will activate its emergency operations center if needed. Public Works crews are patrolling streets and canyon roads, clearing drainage and positioning heavy equipment and K-rails. Backup generators are ready to help keep traffic signals operating during prolonged power outages, the city said.

Residents can pick up sandbags at several locations, including Camp 13 on Encinal Canyon Road for sand and empty bags, Fire Station 70 on PCH at Carbon Canyon Road for sand and empty bags, Zuma Beach main entrance for sand and empty bags, and Malibu Equestrian Park on Merritt Drive for filled bags for area residents. The first in a series of storms will move through the region later today and overnight and will taper off Monday, according to the National Weather Service Los Angeles.

Stronger Weather System Brings Heavy Rain To Southern California

The weather service added that a much stronger system with heavy rain will move through the area early Tuesday morning through at least Wednesday morning. Yet more rain is possible Friday. CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday because of the chance of widespread rain across Southern California. A Next Weather Watch is in place for Wednesday and Friday.

The first storm, coming late Sunday and into Monday, could be weaker than the rain to come later. Although rain totals are not likely to exceed a quarter of an inch through Monday, they will most likely stay at less than one-tenth of an inch in most places. Tuesday's total rainfall could land between 2 and 3 inches for Southern California coasts and valleys in LA, San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties.

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Residents Near Burn Scars Urged To Stay Alert For Flood Risks

The National Weather Service said Flash Flood Watches are likely to be issued at some point Sunday, as significant hydrologic issues are pretty likely on Tuesday. Residents in and near burn scars are urged to stay alert and be ready to leave if conditions worsen.