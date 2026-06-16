Evacuation orders issued for 1,500-acre brush fire in Riverside County

A brush fire in Riverside County has grown to 1,500 acres and prompted evacuation orders, authorities say.

A brush fire in Riverside County has grown to 1,500 acres and prompted evacuation orders Monday, authorities said. The blaze was reported at 3:23 p.m. in a sparsely populated area near Lake Shore Drive and San Timoteo Canyon Road in the Badlands, southwest of Calimesa, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple engine and hand crews from the county, Hemet Fire Department, Palm Springs Fire Department and Cal Fire-San Bernardino County were sent to the location, which is on the north side of the rugged expanse between Interstate 10 to the north and the 60 Freeway to the south. Evacuation orders were issued for zones RVC-0231-B and RVC-0231C, according to Cal Fire. Several other evacuation warnings were issued.

An evacuation center was established for people and pets at Valley View High School in Moreno Valley. Large animal intakes were also available at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus in San Jacinto. Helicopter with singer Oliver Tree on passenger list collides with another in Brazil, killing 6





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