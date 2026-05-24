Evacuation Order for 50,000 Residents in Garden Grove, CA, After Chemical Tank Overheat

A storage tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated at an aerospace plastics facility in Garden Grove, CA, on Thursday, causing an evacuation order for 50,000 residents. Firefighters are spraying water on the tank to cool the chemicals and prevent an explosion.

John Raby And Josh Funk People arrive at Freedom Hall, an evacuation center in Fountain Valley, Calif. , after a storage tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated Thursday at an aerospace plastics facility in Garden Grove , on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

(AP Photo/Jill Connelly) Water is sprayed on a tank that overheated at an aerospace plant in Garden Grove, Calif. , Friday, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Evacuees from an aerospace chemical plant tank leak move to another shelter after the Garden Grove Sports and Recreation Center closed for the night in Garden Grove, Calif. , Friday, May 22, 2026.

(AP Photo/Ethan Swope) This image provided by American Red Cross Southern California Region, people arrive at Freedom Hall, an evacuation center in Fountain Valley, Calif. , after a storage tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated Thursday at an aerospace plastics facility in Garden Grove, on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (American Red Cross Southern California Region via AP) People arrive at Freedom Hall, an evacuation center in Fountain Valley, Calif.

, after a storage tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated Thursday at an aerospace plastics facility in Garden Grove, on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly) People arrive at Freedom Hall, an evacuation center in Fountain Valley, Calif. , after a storage tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated Thursday at an aerospace plastics facility in Garden Grove, on Saturday, May 23, 2026





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Garden Grove CA Evacuation Order Aerospace Plastics Facility Chemical Tank Overheated

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hazardous chemical leak forces second round of evacuations in Garden GroveUrgent evacuation orders were reissued Friday morning in Garden Grove and Stanton following a persistent chemical leak at a local GKN Aerospace facility.

Read more »

Tanque de 34,000 galones expulsa químicos tóxicos al aire en Garden Grove, provoca evacuacionesUn tanque de 34,000 galones estaba expulsando químicos tóxicos al aire en Garden Grove, lo que provocó una respuesta de emergencia.

Read more »

Ticking time bomb as toxic plant in Garden Grove leaking chemicals may explodeA massive tank leaking toxic chemicals into the sky over Garden Grove is now at risk of exploding, officials warned.

Read more »

Map shows Garden Grove chemical emergency and evacuation around aerospace plantThe evacuation covers a wide area since the flammable chemical could ignite a large explosion and potentially create a toxic plume.

Read more »