Eva Longoria's Searching for France Renewed for Season 2, Set for 2027 Return

Eva Longoria continues her culinary journey across France as CNN renews the travel show Searching for France for a second season, premiering in 2027.

Eva Longoria is set to return to French soil for a second serving of culinary exploration as CNN announces the renewal of its hit travel series Searching for France.

The show, a spin-off of Longoria's popular Searching for franchise that previously took her to Mexico and Spain, will bring viewers along as she delves deeper into the country's rich gastronomic heritage. Season 2, expected to air in 2027, promises to uncover the stories behind France's most iconic dishes and lesser-known regional traditions, with Longoria visiting destinations like Champagne and Lyon.

Along the way, she will sample everything from fresh oysters and fluffy frog legs mousseline to buttery blue lobster and beefy Bordelaise sauce, all while tracing the historical influences that shaped French cuisine from royal courts to monastic vineyards. The series is produced by Hyphenate Media Group, with Longoria executive producing alongside Cris Abrego, Rachelle Mendez, and showrunner Shauna Minoprio, as well as Eve Kay for Dragonfly, and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series.

The first season, which aired recently, followed Longoria as she explored Paris, Provence, Alsace, Burgundy, Brittany, and Bordeaux, setting the stage for an even more immersive second season that will highlight the diversity of French food and culture. Fans of the series can look forward to two special episodes set in Paris, where Longoria immerses herself in the art of pâtisserie and enjoys a meal along the River Seine that traces the global influence of French cuisine.

The renewal underscores CNN's commitment to high-quality travel and food programming, and Longoria's passion for France shines through as she continues to share her love for the country's culinary history with a global audience. The show not only celebrates iconic dishes but also explores the communities that have preserved these traditions for centuries, offering a unique blend of travel, history, and food that appeals to both Francophiles and curious viewers alike.

With its vibrant storytelling and Longoria's engaging presence, Searching for France has become a standout addition to CNN's original series lineup, and the upcoming season is poised to deliver even more mouthwatering adventures and cultural insights. As Longoria herself notes, every region of France has a story to tell through its food, and she is eager to uncover more of these hidden gems.

The production team is already scouting locations and lining up local experts to provide authentic perspectives, ensuring that the series remains both educational and entertaining. For those who missed the first season, it is available on CNN streaming platforms, and the second season promises to be a feast for the senses that will transport viewers to the heart of French gastronomy.

With its focus on sustainable and traditional cooking methods, the show also highlights the importance of preserving culinary heritage in a rapidly changing world. Whether she is shucking oysters in Paris or simmering boeuf bourguignon in Burgundy, Longoria brings a warm curiosity that makes each episode a delight. The upcoming season will also feature collaborations with renowned chefs and local artisans, offering an inside look at the techniques and ingredients that define French cooking.

Search for France season 2 is shaping up to be a must-watch for foodies and travelers, and with the 2027 release date, fans have plenty of time to plan their own culinary journeys through France. The series is a testament to the power of food to connect people and cultures, and Longoria's dedication to exploring the roots of French cuisine is both inspiring and informative.

As the show continues to evolve, it promises to deepen its exploration of regional identities and the historical events that shaped them, from monastic vineyards to royal feasts. The renewal is a clear indication of the show's success and the audience's appetite for immersive travel content that goes beyond surface-level tourism.

With each new episode, Searching for France invites viewers to sit at the table and savor the stories that have been passed down through generations, making it a rich tapestry of taste and tradition





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