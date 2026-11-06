Eva Longoria’s Red-Hot Gaurav Gupta Gown Boasts a Thigh-High Slit at Gala

At the Paris Global Gift Gala, Eva Longoria served high-octane glamour in a red-hot Gaurav Gupta gown featuring a thigh-high slit. The ensemble was the perfect modern eveningwear with a silhouette that was equal parts classic Old Hollywood and fearlessly contemporary.

At the Paris Global Gift Gala,served high-octane glamour in a red-hot Gaurav Gupta gown featuring a thigh-high slit. The ensemble was the perfect modern eveningwear with a silhouette that was equal parts classic Old Hollywood and fearlessly contemporary.

Eva Longoria sizzles in fiery red Gaurav Gupta gown with a daring thigh-high slit at Paris Global Gift Gala Eva Longoria attended the Paris Global Gift Gala held at the Four Seasons George V Hotel on November 5. She stunned in the Solar Sequin Gown by Gaurav Gupta. The red strapless sheath dress’s bodice featured a crisscross overlay technique, with diagonal rows of sequin banding crossing over the bust to form a subtle sweetheart neckline.

Also read Eva Longoria Honorary Chair Global Gift Gala Paris Funds Charities

Deep ruby micro-sequins adorning the dress caught the light and reflected it with each step. This created a fluid, molten-like texture across the body. Further, the gown cinched at the natural waistline, highlighting her hourglass silhouette. Below the waist, the dress transitioned into a dynamic, asymmetric front panel gathered at the right hip.

The draped overlay flowed downward into a sharp, thigh-high slit. This slit broke up the dark red visual line with a hint of skin while introducing movement into the bodycon dress. Styled by Maeve Reilly, the “Desperate Housewives” star paired the dress with metallic gold sandals. The heels elevated her frame and provided a reflective accent that let the gown’s heavy texturing take center stage.with bright white diamond jewelry from APM Monaco’s new Winter 2026 collection.

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A diamond lattice choker rests perfectly within the open décolletage. She also wore the matching diamond cluster studs, a multi-row diamond coil bracelet, and oversized diamond cocktail rings. The jewelry added a little more sparkle to her look without distracting from the dress. The 51-year-old’s beauty styling leaned into minimalism.

She wore her long, dark hair in a half-up style with a middle part. Meanwhile, her neutral glam featured warm, bronzed skin, a swipe of blush on the cheeks, and a glossy lip.