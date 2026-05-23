Eva Longoria's Flawless Red Carpet Look at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Eva Longoria showcased her signature glamour on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, standing out in her striking gold sequinned gown and elaborate jewelry. She also captured the attention of fans with her stunning red carpet look, while her fellow stars, Zoe Saldana and Penelope Cruz, made unforgettable appearances.

Eva Longoria joined Zoe Saldana and Penelope Cruz leading the star-studded arrivals at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 's closing ceremony on Saturday. The Desperate Housewives star, 51, dazzled in her latest stunning red carpet look as she slipped into a gorgeous gold sequinned gown .

Eva's stunning strapless look boasted a fitted bodice which accentuated her ample cleavage as well as long train and racy thigh-high split. Slipping her feet into strappy heels, she complimented the look with diamond jewellery and styled her long caramel tresses into loose waves.

Meanwhile Zoe, 47, caught the eye in a colourful floral dress which featured a plunging neckline and ruffled skirt. Peneople, 52, was epitome of elegance as as she took to the red carpet in a black and white feathered gown. Eva Longoria led the star-studded arrivals at the 79th Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremony on Saturday She joined Zoe Saldana (L) and Penelope Cruz (R)





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Eva Longoria Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Gold Sequinned Gown Pleating Dress Pleating Skirt Ruby Earrings

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