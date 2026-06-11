Eva Longoria Reveals Castmates She Still Keeps in Touch With After Desperate Housewives Reunion

Eva Longoria, who played Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives, revealed the four Wisteria Lane residents she still keeps in touch with as the hit ABC comedy-drama celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

"I will never be able to express how absolutely moved I was and still am by the tsunami of love that poured out of everyone at the convention," the actress, 64, wrote via on Wednesday, June 10.

" Each and every one of you touches me with your hearts and souls. And the reunion with our cast mates was sheer heaven.

" for eight seasons, was one of the several stars who attended the fan convention for the ABC drama. Her post included a video of the cast members in attendance as they posed for a group photo. Desperate Housewives may be over, but some bonds are forever. Eva Longoria is revealing the four Wisteria Lane residents she still keeps in touch with as the hit ABC comedy-drama celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The Gabrielle Solis actress said she still shares a close bond with Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp), and others. The convention, which was aptly named "The Desperate Con," took place in Paris last month. The two-day event was the first time the stars of the series reunited as a large group nearly 14 years after the show premiered.

The Marc Cherry-created mystery comedy-drama made its debut on ABC October 3, 2004, with main cast members Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp), and Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis). While Hatcher, Huffman, Longoria, and Cross all played friends on the show, it was rumored that there was tension behind-the-scenes while filming.

When the show ended in 2012, it was reported that Longoria, Huffman, Cross, and— who joined the series in season 7 — teamed up to give farewell gifts to the show’s crew when it ended. Hatcher was seemingly not involved and addressed the alleged tension with her costars.

"I will never disclose the true and complicated journey of us all, but I wish everyone on this show well," she wrote in an email to the cast and crew at the time. "Marc created out of thin air a majestic street called Wisteria Lane with its picket fences, its flowers always in bloom ... and four really complimentary characters: a selfish girl, a harried woman, a repressed control freak and a soul-searching, well-meaning fumbler.

Those four characters and the actresses who played them seemed to meld together in a way that harkens the phrase ‘once in a lifetime. ’





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Desperate Housewives Eva Longoria Castmates Reunion Wisteria Lane Tension Farewell Gifts Marc Cherry Teri Hatcher Felicity Huffman Marcia Cross

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