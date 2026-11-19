Eva Longoria discusses how motherhood helped her say no to work, her move to France, and teaching her son Santi the value of pursuing professional dreams.

Eva Longoria is sharing new insights into how becoming a mother fundamentally changed her professional boundaries and personal worldview. The actress and director revealed that having her son, Santi Longoria, as the center of her universe gave her the confidence to decline work commitments that conflicted with her family life. She made these comments while attending the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration, a event that highlights influential women in various fields.

Motherhood Changed Boundaries and Worth

Longoria explained that before having children, she felt pressured to say yes to every opportunity. Once her son was born, she found it easier to set boundaries. She stated that if a request pulled her away from him, she would decline. She noted that this shift has been positive for her mental well-being and professional focus. She emphasized that her son looking up to her has strengthened her sense of self-worth as both a person and an actress.

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Teaching Dream Pursuit and Patience

In a separate interview with The Sunday Times published on Saturday, November 22, Longoria discussed the wisdom gained from becoming a mother in her forties. She observed that she now possesses more patience and perspective than she did in her thirties. She shared that her son often questions why she must work, but she uses these moments to teach him about ambition. She tells him that her motherly duty includes going after her dreams every day.

She added that her son has reframed his view of her career. He no longer sees her leaving as going to a bad place, but rather as working toward goals. This perspective has encouraged him to share his own aspirations with her. He has listed dreams ranging from YouTube influencer to astronaut, showing a daily evolution in his interests. Longoria encourages him to work toward these ambitions just as she does.

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Life and Culinary Journey in France

Longoria also opened up about her current life in France, describing it as a second home. She expressed a deep love for French cuisine and culture. She mentioned that she speaks French and considers her work on a travel and culinary series a dream job. She stated that she cannot believe she gets paid to explore fine dining and travel. She credited the French for much of the fine dining expertise she appreciates.

Despite her love for France, she misses specific elements of her Texas upbringing. In an interview with People published on Tuesday, April 21, she noted that she misses her family and good Mexican food. She pointed out that quality Mexican cuisine is difficult to find in Europe. Through her series, she has learned patience in the kitchen, observing that French cooking emphasizes simplicity and time. She noted that there is no rushing to cook or eat in France.

Cultural Differences in Dining Habits

Longoria contrasted the slow pace of French dining with the fast pace in the United States. She described American eating habits as hurried, often involving meals during meetings or in cars. She prefers the French approach of sitting down, enjoying the meal, and relaxing afterward with coffee. This cultural shift has taught her to appreciate the part of the day after eating. She views this change as a positive adjustment to her lifestyle.