Eva Longoria Hopes Victoria Beckham Will Support Her Non-Profit Organization

Eva Longoria, an honorary member of the Global Gift Gala, revealed her wish for Victoria Beckham to support her non-profit organization. The star expressed her admiration for Beckham and her desire for her to become an ambassador. It was also mentioned that they have been friends since 2000s and have a strong bond, including sleepovers and global meetings.

Eva Longoria has revealed she hopes her longtime pal Victoria Beckham will support her non-profit organisation. The actress, 51, is an honorary member of the Global Gift Gala , an annual event that raises funds for the Global Gift Foundation , a philanthropic non-profit that works with children, women, and families in need.

She is also the godmother to Victoria's daughter, Harper, 14. In an interview, she stated, 'I love Victoria, I would have loved for her to be here tonight in Cannes – but she always comes to our London gala, which always means the world to me. I would love for her to become an ambassador.





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Eva Longoria Victoria Beckham Global Gift Gala Global Gift Foundation Children Women Families Non-Profit Organization Ambassador

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