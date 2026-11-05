Eva Longoria Honorary Chair Global Gift Gala Paris Funds Charities

Actress Eva Longoria dazzled at the Global Gift Gala in Paris as Honorary Chair. The star-studded event raised funds for vulnerable families through the Global Gift Foundation.

Eva Longoria arrived in Paris on Thursday to serve as Honorary Chair for the Global Gift Gala, an event dedicated to raising critical financial support for vulnerable children, women, and families around the world through the Global Gift Foundation.

The 51-year-old actress commanded attention on the evening, exuding classic Hollywood glamour while standing out among the elite attendees. She chose to wear a striking red strapless gown that highlighted her figure, pairing the bold ensemble with silver open-toe heels and prominent statement jewelry.

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Longoria appeared to be in high spirits throughout the charity dinner, engaging warmly with other guests and the media. Her presence was instrumental in drawing focus to the cause, as the star-studded gathering aimed to gather essential resources for those in need globally.

During the proceedings, Longoria posed for photographs with Maria Bravo, the founder of the Global Gift Foundation. Bravo looked elegant in a black gown as she stood alongside the actress. The two shared moments on the floor while the event worked to secure crucial funds for its charitable missions.

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The Global Gift Gala Foundation Mission Details

The Global Gift Gala operates as a flagship fundraising initiative for the Global Gift Foundation. The organization focuses on delivering direct assistance to vulnerable populations, including children, women, and families who face hardship in various regions worldwide.

By bringing together high-profile celebrities and influential figures, the gala creates a platform for significant charitable donations. The event serves as a primary mechanism for the foundation to mobilize resources and support its ongoing humanitarian efforts.

Longoria Recent Public Appearances in Europe

Longoria has maintained a rigorous schedule of public appearances across Europe recently, demonstrating her continued engagement with the fashion and entertainment industries. She traveled to the Monaco Global Gift Gala last month, where she walked the red carpet at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo for the second annual event.

For that Monaco appearance, Longoria wore a strapless black velvet gown featuring silver embellished trim and a daring split at the back. Her attire was designed to stun, aligning with the high-fashion expectations of the prestigious Monaco venue.

In the weeks preceding the Paris gala, Longoria was in Paris supporting her friend Victoria Beckham at the Paris Fashion Week runway show. She wore a brown satin dress as she mingled with the Beckham family, showcasing her close ties within the industry.

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Longoria also joined the runway at the L'Oreal Paris show alongside other major celebrities, including Jane Fonda, Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, and Cara Delevingne. These appearances highlight her active role in major fashion events while she shoots various campaigns.

Family Life and Longoria Residency Updates

Longoria currently splits her time between Mexico and Spain, having relocated to Spain two years ago with her husband, José Bastón, and their eight-year-old son, Sebastian. She celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary with Bastón in May, marking a decade of marriage.

In an interview with People magazine, Longoria shared details about their relationship, noting that Bastón often plans extravagant date nights. She described a recent romantic trip to the Loire Valley in France, where they visited a castle. However, she noted that typical evenings at home involve her cooking tacos while Bastón opens wine.

Longoria, a Texas native with Spanish heritage, has developed a strong connection to the Andalucía region over the past twenty years. In April 2025, she appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark to discuss her affinity for the area, citing her enjoyment of local chiringuitos.

These beach bars and restaurants offer a favorite pastime for Longoria, where she consumes tapas and drinks in a relaxed setting. Her continued presence in Spain underscores her personal and professional integration into the European cultural landscape.