Eva Longoria Honorary Chair at Global Gift Gala in Paris

Actress Eva Longoria attended the Global Gift Gala in Paris as Honorary Chair, raising funds for vulnerable families and children through the Global Gift Foundation.

Actress Eva Longoria displayed high-profile celebrity influence at the Global Gift Gala in Paris on Thursday, serving as the Honorary Chair for the prestigious charity event. The 51-year-old star commanded attention on the evening, dressed in a striking red strapless gown that highlighted her figure, complemented by silver open-toe heels and bold statement jewelry.

Global Gift Gala Paris Fundraising

Eva Longoria's presence at the Parisian event underscored the gala's mission to raise crucial funds for vulnerable children, women, and families worldwide through the Global Gift Foundation. She was photographed posing with Maria Bravo, the foundation's founder, who also attended the star-studded occasion in a black gown. The event serves as a primary financial engine for the charitable organization's international aid efforts.

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Recent Paris Fashion Week Appearances

This attendance follows a busy period of activity for the former Desperate Housewives star during her recent travels in Europe over the summer. Eva Longoria recently supported her friend Victoria Beckham at her Paris Fashion Week runway show, where she mingled with the Beckham family while wearing a brown satin dress.

Further demonstrating her active role in the fashion capital, Eva also joined the runway at the L'Oreal Paris show. She walked alongside other notable figures including Jane Fonda, Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, and Cara Delevingne, marking a series of high-visibility public appearances during her time in France.

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Previous Monaco Gala Participation

The Paris gala is part of a recurring series of charitable events organized by the foundation, with Eva Longoria also making a significant appearance at the Monaco Global Gift Gala last month. Held at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, that second annual event saw her stun in a strapless black velvet gown featuring a silver embellished trim and a daring split at the back.

These appearances highlight her ongoing commitment to the cause across different international venues, maintaining her role as a central figure in the foundation's fundraising strategy. The Monaco event served as a precursor to the Paris gala, reinforcing her dedication to supporting vulnerable populations through these high-profile gatherings.

Personal Life and Relocation to Spain

Eva Longoria relocated to Spain two years ago with her husband José Bastón and their eight-year-old son, Sebastian. The family now splits their time between Mexico and Spain, a lifestyle choice she discussed publicly during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark in April 2025. She expressed her deep connection to the Andalucía region, noting she has visited the area for 20 years.

The actress celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary with José Bastón in May, describing their romance as still flourishing in interviews with People magazine. She recounted a recent romantic getaway to a castle in the Loire Valley, France, while also noting that typical date nights involve her cooking tacos while he opens a bottle of wine.

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Her personal life has seen significant transitions, having been previously married to soap star Tyler Christopher and basketball professional Tony Parker. Despite her busy schedule shooting numerous campaigns and attending fashion events, she maintains strong ties to her Spanish heritage and her adopted home in Spain, balancing family life with her extensive career in Hollywood and international philanthropy.