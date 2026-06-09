Eva Longoria and Tony Parker's Surprise Reunion Sparks Reconciliation Speculation

Eva Longoria and Tony Parker were spotted together after 15 years, raising eyebrows about a possible reconciliation. Meanwhile, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith reunited with their daughter, and Jessica Simpson revealed she's reconnected with ex Tony Romo.

Eva Longoria and Tony Parker reunited after 15 years, sparking speculation about a possible reconciliation. The former couple, who married in 2007 and divorced in 2010, were spotted together in a cozy setting, with Longoria donning an apron and Parker in a blue sweatsuit.

They posed for a picture with two of Longoria's colleagues, both sporting big smiles. The reunion comes as a surprise, given their acrimonious split in 2010 following rumors of Parker's infidelity, which he denied at the time.

Meanwhile, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith recently reunited to spend time with their daughter, Stella. Banderas shared a family photo on Instagram, showing him and Stella laughing together. In a 2012 interview, Longoria opened up about her divorce from Parker, revealing she had moments of insecurity but ultimately found strength in her self-worth. She later married Jose Bastón in 2016 and they have a son together.

Jessica Simpson recently revealed that she and ex Tony Romo have reconnected, but not romantically. Simpson, who has a son with Romo, credited motherhood with giving her wisdom and patience. Longoria, who is also a stepmother, prioritizes her family and only takes on projects that bring her joy





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Eva Longoria Tony Parker Reunion Speculation Antonio Banderas Melanie Griffith Jessica Simpson Tony Romo

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