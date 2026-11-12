Eva Elizabeth Debuts Folk Horror Comic Bella Sheephead at Thought Bubble

Eva Elizabeth launches adult folk horror comic Bella Sheephead at Thought Bubble 2024 in Harrogate. Discover details on the shapeshifter tale and the festival's twentieth edition.

Eva Elizabeth is set to make the professional debut of her adult folk horror comic, Bella Sheephead, at the Thought Bubble festival in Harrogate, England, this weekend. The publication launches at the Redshirt Hall table D16 during the event's twentieth edition, which convenes at the Harrogate Convention Centre on the 14th and 15th of November. This specific convention serves as the culmination of a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, and animation across Yorkshire.

Core Details of the Comic Debut

Bella Sheephead represents a dark new narrative that blends elements of shapeshifters, vampires, pride, and revenge into a cohesive folk horror story. The comic is designated for adults only, reflecting the mature themes and artistic direction developed by the creator. Eva Elizabeth, a recent graduate of the MA programme at Leeds Arts University, brought this specific project to life after completing her BA at the University of Edinburgh.

Also read Bella Hadid Hard Launches Platinum Blond Hair at Hockey Game

The creative process for Bella Sheephead was partly developed during Elizabeth's time pursuing her master's degree. Her specialization in folk horror and mythological comic book storytelling is evident in the complex weaving of supernatural elements with human emotional drivers like pride and vengeance. The debut marks a significant milestone in her transition from academic study to professional publication within the small press sector.

Stakeholder Positions and Festival Context

Thought Bubble operates with a specific focus on supporting small press creators, particularly artists and writers who might not have access to major publishing houses. The festival was founded in 2007 by a Yorkshire artist and was originally organized as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The initial event took place in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by only a couple of hundred people.

Advertisement

The convention has grown substantially since its inception. It originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to the nearby town of Harrogate. This relocation has allowed the event to accommodate larger crowds and more diverse exhibits, including the dedicated Redshirt Hall where creators like Eva Elizabeth can showcase their work directly to fans.

Real-World Impact and Upcoming Schedule

For readers and collectors, the debut of Bella Sheephead offers a unique entry point into the niche of folk horror comics at one of the UK's most prominent indie conventions. The presence of other debut works, such as Liminal Cafe by Jessica Fong and Mourning Ritual by Bex Glendining, highlights the festival's commitment to new and diverse voices in the industry. These titles cater to specific subgenres, including supernatural queer stories and vampire narratives, expanding the scope of available content.

Bleeding Cool is reporting from the show throughout the weekend, providing coverage for those who cannot attend the physical event. The festival continues to serve as a vital platform for independent creators to build their audience and network. Fans are encouraged to visit the Harrogate Convention Centre to meet the creators behind these new titles and experience the evolving landscape of British comic art firsthand.