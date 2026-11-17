UK electric vehicle owners face rising public charging costs next year as grid standing charges skyrocket by 600%, potentially making EVs more expensive to run than petrol cars.

Electric vehicle drivers across the United Kingdom are bracing for a substantial increase in the cost of public recharging as grid connection fees continue to spiral out of control. Experts from The Fast Charge newsletter and major charging operator Zest confirm that escalating standing charges levied on network operators will force a sharp price surge in 2027. These higher fees are directly passed on to consumers, creating a significant financial burden for those without home charging facilities.

The primary driver of this cost inflation is a dramatic rise in standing charges, which are fixed fees paid by charging networks to connect their devices to the national grid. Over the last five years, these charges have climbed by more than 600 per cent. In 2021, the average standing charge was a relatively modest £61.47 per week, but by this year, it had risen to £440.13. Looking ahead, costs are estimated to reach £541.73 per charger in 2027 according to published tariffs.

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These escalating costs will ultimately be passed on to the nation's EV drivers, with experts warning that public charging prices could exceed £1 per kilowatt-hour. Following a detailed impact assessment, The Fast Charge calculates that the average price to plug into a public rapid charger is set to rise from 79p per kilowatt-hour today to £1.03 next year. This shift marks a reversal of recent trends and creates a stark disparity in ownership costs.

Charging only at these rapid devices would see the cost per mile for a Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD exceed 20p. In contrast, a Nissan Qashqai hybrid returns approximately 15p per mile based on real-world fuel economy and current pump prices. Consequently, a driver using a public rapid charger for popular EVs could end up paying a third more per mile travelled than a motorist filling up an equivalent petrol car.

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The last time public charging costs exceeded £1 per kilowatt-hour was in September 2022, when networks such as Osprey were forced to hike prices due to a spike in wholesale electricity costs. However, the current projected rise is structural and rooted in regulatory changes rather than volatile market rates. Costs increased following a 2019 decision by energy regulator Ofgem to allow network operators to be billed based on maximum usage capacity rather than actual consumption.

This regulatory change came into force in 2022 and has fundamentally altered the cost structure for network operators. Zest notes that the Government's own independent review found Ofgem's rule change had a severe impact on charging costs. Despite this admission, the Chancellor offered no immediate relief for the nation's charging networks. John Healey promised £100million last month, but this funding is exclusively available for local, lower-powered chargers.

As a result of these regulations, businesses providing rapid charging are on course to pay around £336million in grid charges this year. This figure is projected to rise by a further £77million to £413million in 2027, even if no new chargers are built. Documents obtained through a Freedom of Information request reveal that the Treasury has been aware of the negative impact of these energy regulator rules for some time.

In a 2025 briefing, Ofgem told Treasury officials that high fixed grid charges were keeping rapid chargers trapped in an unproductive cycle. This resulted in a high cost per customer and discouraged investment in new infrastructure. Although two proposed solutions to cut grid charges have been put forward, they have remained in industry working groups for three years and have yet to reach the energy regulator for a decision.

The UK is also widely expected to ease electric car sales targets from the beginning of next year. The prospect of fewer EVs reaching the road, combined with inflated standing charges, is likely to put pressure on UK charging networks to increase prices or take losses on low-utilisation sites. Critics argue that the extra costs have created a gulf in EV ownership costs between those who can get a home charger installed and those who rely on public charging.

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Tom Riley, editor of The Fast Charge, argues that ministers should be doing all they can to make EV ownership more affordable. He describes grid standing charges as effectively a feudal tax enabled by Ofgem without proper thought. Money goes from a driver's pocket straight to energy networks, making going electric potentially more expensive than sticking with a non-electric vehicle for those without a driveway.

Tanya Sinclair, CEO of Electric Vehicles UK, said the system penalises drivers who cannot charge at home. She stated that outdated grid charging rules threaten to push costs even higher for those who already face higher VAT on public charging. Electric motoring should be cheaper and more accessible for everyone, not a privilege reserved for households with driveways.

For owners of petrol and diesel cars, there is better news this week as pump prices drop further in the coming weeks. The RAC says tensions between the United States and Iran ease, with the potential for petrol to hit 150p a litre or even lower. This would be the first time since March that the average price of unleaded was below £1.50 per litre.

Every electric car ranked and the best new car bargains remain popular topics as drivers weigh their options. The reborn Audi A2 and VW ID.3 GTI are among the latest models drawing attention. Meanwhile, the Tesla Semi electric truck is set to hit Europe's roads next year with a 342-mile range. These developments highlight the rapidly changing landscape of the automotive industry in Britain.