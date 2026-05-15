Eurovision Viewers Joke About UK's Eurovision Entry

Eurovision viewers joked about the UK's Eurovision entry, Look Mum No Computer, after the performance for the first time. The act was met with mixed reactions, with some praising Delta Goodrem's performance and others criticizing the UK's entry.

Eurovision viewers joked the UK would get 'no points' again this year after Look Mum No Computer performed for the first time. The second semi-final aired live from Vienna on the BBC on Thursday night, with fans tuning in to see what is in store for the song contest.

While viewers were left unimpressed by the performance of YouTube star, whose real name is Sam Battle, 37, they went on to hail Delta Goodrem, 41, as the star of the night after she performed her song for Australia, Eclipse. For the UK's act, Sam wore a pink boiler suit as performers in fluffy computer headwear danced in a mock workshop, while he played a synthesiser on his song Eins, Zwei, Drei.

Fans wrote on X: 'Just when you think it's absolutely impossible to get any worse the UK entry has done it yet again! Absolute Trash. Nil points!

' 'Why does the UK do so badly at Eurovision. LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER is another car crash of a performance. We've not had a good entry since Sam Ryder'; Eurovision viewers joked the UK would get 'no points' again this year after Look Mum No Computer performed for the first time.

However, others thought a 'joke' act might actually do better than last year's entry Remember Monday, who placed 19th out of 26.

'UK was actually really interesting to watch! And funny. Much better than I expected!

' 'I thought the UK Eurovision staging was brilliant. It’s not a radio friendly song, but it sticks in your head because it’s so catchy. It’s bonkers, but I like the fact we’ve tried something wacky + different because the last few ‘radio friendly’ songs didn’t land us points.

' Singers from the so-called big five- the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and France - automatically qualify for the final, with their broadcasters contributing the most to Eurovision financially. Meanwhile, Delta played a sparkly gold piano as she performed her song Eclipse. The singer and former Neighbours star, who is arguably the best known act in the song contest for 2026, was accompanied by a harpist.

During her performance, Delta was elevated into the air from the top of her piano. Fans wrote: 'Delta Goodrem best performance of the night. She sold what is basically a 2016 song and elevated it. Elsewhere, Love Island star Antigoni Buxton performed her song Jalla for Cyprus and went through to the final.

The ten entries which went through were Bulgaria, Ukraine, Norway, Australia, Romania, Malta, Cyprus, Albania and Denmark





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Eurovision UK Look Mum No Computer Delta Goodrem Antigoni Buxton Eclipse Jalla

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Eurovision Viewers Joke About UK's Eurovision EntryEurovision viewers joked about the UK's Eurovision entry, Look Mum No Computer, after the performance for the first time. The act was met with mixed reactions, with some praising Delta Goodrem's performance and others criticizing the UK's entry.

Read more »

Eurovision Viewers Joke About UK's Eurovision EntryEurovision viewers joked about the UK's Eurovision entry, Look Mum No Computer, after their performance for the first time. The act was met with disappointment and criticism, while another act, Delta Goodrem, was praised for her performance.

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