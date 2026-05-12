Eurovision Semi-Final Marred by Sound Issues and Boycotts Over Israel's Participation

Eurovision viewers criticized sound problems during the first live semi-final in Vienna, while several countries boycotted the event due to Israel’s inclusion. Despite the controversy, performers, including Israel’s Noam Bettan, delivered their acts amid ongoing tensions.

Eurovision fans expressed frustration over sound issues that plagued the first live semi-final in Vienna on Tuesday night. The broadcast, which featured 15 acts including Sweden, Croatia, and Finland’s Linda Lampenius, saw viewers on X complaining that the backing music was drowning out both the hosts, Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski, and the commentary team.

Many took to social media to air their grievances, with one user writing, 'Why is the mixing so weird and making the backing music louder than the hosts. Really wish the @bbc was better at sound in general but the first year I've had an issue with #Eurovision.

' Another stated, 'Can the @BBC sort out their sound department. I can't hear the commentary at all!

' Some even compared the sound quality to AI-generated audio, noting, '#Eurovision the background music during these ESC fans segment makes it all feel like AI. ' Others questioned whether the issues were isolated to their region, posting '#Eurovision Is the sound a bit off tonight? A bit hollow?

' and 'Is the sound really quiet this year? #Eurovisión #bbceurovision.

' Beyond these technical setbacks, the event has been marred by controversy over Israel’s participation in this year’s contest, marking its 70th anniversary. Several countries, including Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Iceland, have opted to boycott the competition in protest of Israel’s inclusion. Ireland’s decision is particularly notable given that it has won the contest seven times, matching Sweden’s record.

RTÉ, Ireland’s national broadcaster, explained its absence, stating the move was in response to 'the appalling loss of lives in Gaza.

' Meanwhile, Slovenia has announced it will replace the Eurovision broadcast with a documentary on Palestine, while Spain plans to air a musical special called 'The House of Music. ' On the topic of Israel’s participation, Israeli singer Noam Bettan delivered a performance of his ballad 'Michelle' in Tuesday’s semi-final, hoping to secure a spot in Saturday’s final. Bettan and Yuval Raphael, last year’s Israeli competitor, reportedly trained to perform while facing boos from the audience.

Despite the political tensions, the Wiener Stadthalle arena hosted an otherwise festive atmosphere, adorned with hearts and mirrors, reflecting this year’s 'United by Music' motto. Eurovision viewers were treated to a variety of performances, including a surprising cameo by Boy George, who joined Senhit’s act for San Marino with the song 'Superstar.

' However, Irish writer Graham Linehan criticized RTÉ for replacing Eurovision with a parody episode of 'Father Ted,' in which Father Jack and Father Dougal sing the song 'My Lovely Horse,' questioning the broadcaster’s motives and accusing them of anti-Semitism





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