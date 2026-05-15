Eurovision Fans Divided Over BBC's Decision Not to Air LGBT Representation Sketch

The article discusses the controversy surrounding the BBC's decision not to air a sketch about LGBT representation during the live broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest. The BBC showed a package about the UK's entrant, Look Mum No Computer, instead, leading to a debate among viewers.

Eurovision fans were left divided on Thursday after the BBC did not show a sketch about LGBT representation from the live broadcast. The second semi-final was being streamed from Vienna, with the show featuring various pre-recorded sketches and skits between acts.

However, the BBC's broadcast cut out a section about LGBT representation from Austria. Instead, they showed their own package about the UK's entrant, Look Mum No Computer. It is not clear if the BBC were permitted to broadcast all the segments. The BBC's decision sparked criticism from fans and even Britain's first transgender television newsreader India Willoughby. Many viewers were left confused and divided in their opinions





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