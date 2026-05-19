Eurovision Dress Rehearsals: UK's Look Mum No Computer vs. Finland, Greece, and Australia; Delta Goodrem Soars

Eurovision acts performed last-minute dress rehearsals ahead of tonight's live final in Vienna, Austria, with UK's Look Mum No Computer competing against favorites like Finland, Greece, and Australia. Australia's entry Delta Goodrem emerged as a frontrunner to take out top honors during the semi-finals.

Eurovision acts performed last-minute dress rehearsals ahead of tonight's live final in Vienna, Austria, with UK's entry Look Mum No Computer competing against favorites like Finland , Greece , and Australia .

Australia's entry Delta Goodrem emerged as a frontrunner to take out top honors, showcasing her epic ballad Eclipse during the semi-finals. The UK is guaranteed a spot in the final as one of the Big Four countries making the largest financial contributions to Eurovision. Finland's Linda Lampenius & Pete Parkkonen remain the clear favorites with a 42 percent chance of winning





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eurovision Dress Rehearsals UK Acts UK Entry Look Mum No Computer Delta Goodrem Finland Greece Australia List Of 2023 Eurovision Countries Betting Odds Odds Bookmaker Eclipse Stage Presence Chances First Aussie Win SMASHED The Stage Eurovision Participation European Broadcasting Union (EBU) Song Contest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK's Look Mum No Computer receives 'nul points' from Eurovision audienceUK's Eurovision act Look Mum No Computer finished in last place as their zany entry secured just one vote from the jury and zero from the public televote, marking yet another dismal result for the UK.

Read more »

'SNL UK' Bows Out With Series Low Ratings Against Eurovision'SNL UK's first season came to a close on a bum note, ratings-wise. The show faced stiff competition from the Eurovision Song Contest.

Read more »

UK's Look Mum No Computer receives 'nul points' from Eurovision audienceUK's Eurovision act Look Mum No Computer finished in last place as their zany entry secured just one vote from the jury and zero from the public televote, marking yet another dismal result for the UK.

Read more »

UK's Eurovision act Look Mum No Computer receives 'nul points' and finishes in last placeSam Battle's eccentric entry 'Eins, Zwei, Drei' secured just one vote in the jury vote and zero in the public televote, marking yet another dismal result for the UK in the contest.

Read more »