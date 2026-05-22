Eurovision act Look Mum No Computer denies being abandoned by team

Look Mum No Computer, whose real name is Sam Battle, has denied being abandoned by his team after being seen sitting alone in the Green Room during the jury show. The musician claimed that the situation had been 'completely misrepresented' and was caused by confusion backstage.

UK's Eurovision act Look Mum No Computer , whose real name is Sam Battle , has denied being abandoned by his team after being seen sitting alone in the Green Room during the jury show.

The musician claimed that the situation had been 'completely misrepresented' and was caused by confusion backstage. Sam explained that the Green Room had been 'quite chaotic' following the flag parade and that plans had suddenly changed, leaving him temporarily sitting alone while his dancers and team prepared backstage. He also stated that several other countries had empty seating areas at the time, but Denmark's delegation stood out because they had friends and family gathered with them in the Green Room.

Sam added that he was 'perfectly fine' sitting by himself and that the Danish team had simply been 'nice and friendly' when they invited him over. He also claimed that some images circulating online showing him with his head in his hands were 'completely fake' and generated using AI. The electronics performer had a difficult night in Vienna, as his zany entry Eins, Zwei, Drei ended up in last place - a whopping 515 points behind winner, Dara, from Bulgaria.

The musician secured a singular point in the jury vote - from Ukraine - before going on to receive zero in the public televote. Sam's electric performance saw him dancing around in a mock workshop while playing a synthesiser and surrounded by fur-clad robots, while singing about his desire to quit his job and move to Germany.

However, he later won much sympathy on social media, after a video emerged showing the YouTuber sat all alone in the Green Room as the jury awarded their points. The acts gather in the section just off the main stage to nervously await the results of the votes and be interviewed by the hosts, with each country having their own seating area for both the act and their delegation - made up of songwriters, choreographers, managers, coaches etc. However, footage showed Sam waving to crowd as he sat on an entirely empty couch, having seemingly been left alone by his delegates.

The video showed the delegation from Denmark taking pity on the singer, and going over to invite him to come sit with them after the flag parade. The electronics performer, real name Sam Battle, had a difficult night in Vienna, as his zany entry Eins, Zwei, Drei ended up in last place - a whopping 515 points behind winner, Dara, from Bulgaria.

However, he later won much sympathy on social media, after a video emerged showing the YouTuber sat all alone in the Green Room as the jury awarded their points. The video showed the delegation from Denmark taking pity on the singer, and going over to invite him to come sit with them after the flag parade.

The electronics performer had a difficult night in Vienna, as his zany entry Eins, Zwei, Drei ended up in last place - a whopping 515 points behind winner, Dara, from Bulgaria. However, he later won much sympathy on social media, after a video emerged showing the YouTuber sat all alone in the Green Room as the jury awarded their points.

The video showed the delegation from Denmark taking pity on the singer, and going over to invite him to come sit with them after the flag parade





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UK's Eurovision act denies being abandoned by team after sitting alone during jury showLook Mum No Computer, whose real name is Sam Battle, has denied being abandoned by his team after being seen sitting alone during the jury show at the Eurovision final in Vienna.

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