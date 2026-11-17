Eurostar begins direct rail links to Antwerp on December 14, cutting travel time to under three hours. Explore the new route, fares, and key travel details for this popular Belgian destination.

Eurostar will introduce a direct high-speed rail service connecting London to Antwerp starting on December 14. This new route eliminates the need for a change in Brussels for outbound journeys, allowing passengers to reach the Belgian city in just two hours and forty-one minutes. The initial schedule includes five daily trains departing from London St Pancras International, marking a significant expansion of Eurostar's network which has operated for over thirty years.

New Route Logistics And Travel Times

While the outbound journey to Antwerp Central Station is direct and swift, the return trip to London currently requires a connection at Brussels Midi station. Travelers heading back to the UK must factor in an additional fifty minutes for immigration checks and the transfer process. Despite this slight inconvenience, the service remains a competitive alternative to flying for short breaks between the UK and Belgium.

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Antwerp's Historic And Cultural Attractions

Antwerp Central Station itself is a notable landmark, described as a magnificent domed railway cathedral built in 1905 and inspired by Rome's Pantheon. The city's historic core sits on the right bank of the River Scheldt and boasts a rich heritage dating back to its Golden Age in the first half of the sixteenth century. During this period, the city was a global hub for trade and finance, leaving behind stunning architecture such as the flag-festooned Stadhuis Town Hall and a series of six-storey Guildhouses.

The city is also deeply connected to the global diamond trade, with over eighty percent of the world's rough diamonds passing through Belgium's second city. Visitors can explore this history at the DIVA attraction, which showcases the skills behind a trade locals have dominated for nearly six centuries. Art enthusiasts can also appreciate the legacy of Peter Paul Rubens, who moved to Antwerp in 1589. Although his home, the Rubenshuis, is closed for long-term work, visitors can view three of his masterpieces in the Cathedral of Our Lady or explore the extensive Flemish art collection at KMSKA.

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Dining And Entertainment Options

The regenerated docklands area of Het Eilandje offers vibrant leisure opportunities, including the Wolf streetfood market housed in a monumental brick warehouse from 1858. Here, visitors can enjoy a wide variety of dishes and drink local De Koninck beer, known as Bolleke, for just £2.40. The area is also home to the MAS museum, where visitors can take a free ride up nine escalators to a panoramic roof terrace for city views. Meanwhile, the historic Grote Markt square hosts major Christmas markets from December 4 to January 3, featuring an ice-skating rink and a Ferris wheel.

For those interested in shopping, Meir is the main street for boutiques, including The Chocolate Line which specializes in Belgian chocolates. Antwerp is particularly accessible for shoppers as Eurostar allows three pieces of luggage for free. Another recommended area is Kloosterstraat, which is known for antique lights, mid-century furniture, and pre-loved clothing. Retail shops are generally closed on Sundays, except for the first Sunday of each month.

Practical Travel Information And Costs

Restaurant reservations are essential for popular venues such as Cella on Kattendijkdok-Oostkaai, which serves classic dishes like skate wing with capers in a re-purposed warehouse with DJ entertainment. Dining establishments are typically busiest from Wednesday to Saturday. For accommodations, double rooms at Hotel Motel One Antwerpen start from £72, while Sapphire House Antwerp offers rooms from £161. One-way tickets from London St Pancras to Antwerpen-Centraal are available from £44.