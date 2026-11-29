Widespread Eurostar cancellations disrupt travel between London, Paris, and Brussels after a railway incident on November 28, 2026 causes major delays.

Thousands of travelers experienced severe disruptions on Sunday as Eurostar services faced widespread cancellations and significant delays. The chaos stemmed from an emergency incident on the railway line connecting France and Belgium, which triggered a major response from emergency services. This event occurred on November 28, 2026, and created a ripple effect across major European rail hubs. Passengers traveling between London, Paris, and Brussels were among the hardest hit by the sudden stoppage of train operations.

Mass Cancellations Hit Paris to London Route

The impact on Eurostar schedules was immediate and extensive, particularly for routes departing from the French capital. Eight out of ten trains scheduled to leave Paris for London after 2pm on Sunday were officially listed as cancelled on the operator's website. Crowds of stranded passengers gathered in large numbers at Gare du Nord station in Paris. Those holding tickets for cancelled afternoon services were informed that they could not board evening services due to capacity constraints and scheduling conflicts.

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The situation was further complicated by existing maintenance issues. Eurostar was already operating a reduced weekend timetable between London and Paris due to planned engineering works near Gare du Nord. Overrunning maintenance tasks and technical problems at the Paris station added to the travel chaos. These compounding factors meant that even minor disruptions could lead to significant knock-on effects for the entire network. Stranded passengers were forced to queue through the terminal and up the stairs as staff attempted to manage the overflow of frustrated travelers.

Delays Spread to London and Brussels Stations

Disruption was not limited to French soil. Reports of delays were confirmed at St Pancras International in London. Meanwhile, Brussels-Midi station experienced severe overcrowding, which further disrupted services in the Belgian capital. The congestion at these major hubs made it difficult for railway staff to reroute passengers or manage crowd control effectively. The combination of cancelled trains and delayed arrivals created a bottleneck that affected the entire weekend travel period.

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Specialist publication Railway Supply provided a detailed breakdown of the affected services. According to their data, ten of the seventeen London-bound services scheduled to leave Paris on Sunday had been cancelled. Two additional services faced delays of approximately two hours, while three other trains experienced delays of around three and a half hours. This level of disruption highlights the fragility of high-speed rail connections when critical incidents occur on shared infrastructure.

Service Adjustments and Refund Procedures

The incident also extended its impact beyond the core UK-France-Belgium route. Eurostar confirmed that one of its services would no longer stop at Amsterdam Centraal in the Netherlands due to the incident. This change illustrates how a single event on a specific line can alter itineraries across multiple countries. The company issued an apology to all passengers affected by the cancellations and delays. Eurostar emphasized their commitment to assisting travelers during this period of uncertainty.

Passengers with cancelled tickets were offered specific remedies to mitigate their travel difficulties. The company stated that affected individuals could exchange their unused tickets for free, subject to availability on other services. Alternatively, passengers could request a full refund for their journey. Eurostar has provided a generous window for claims, allowing passengers three months from the date of their scheduled journey to claim a refund or rearrange their travel. This policy aims to reduce the immediate pressure on customers while the company works to resolve the logistical challenges.

Unclear Cause and Resumption Timelines

The exact nature of the incident that prompted the emergency services response on November 28, 2026, has not yet been established. Official statements have not detailed whether the event involved a mechanical failure, a signal error, or another type of railway emergency. Furthermore, it remains unclear when normal service levels will fully resume across the network. Passengers are advised to check their travel status regularly as operators assess the extent of the infrastructure damage and coordinate recovery efforts. The ongoing uncertainty continues to affect holiday and business travelers throughout the region.