European Union urged to change 90-day travel limit for British holidaymakers amid Brexit concerns

Former tourism secretaries and MPs in the UK have called for changes to the 90-day travel limit on British holidaymakers, as the Spanish tourism industry relies heavily on Britons and seeks an EU-wide exception to allow them to stay in the country for up to 180 days.

Spanish tourism officials have called for the European Union to axe its 90-day travel limit on British holidaymakers, as former tourism secretaries and MPs in the UK have pushed for changes.

Britons visiting the Schengen zone can stay for up to 90 days without needing a visa, but some UK politicians argue that millions of Britons working or living abroad were being largely overlooked when Brexit regulations first went into place. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, has called for the government to take a more proactive approach to repairing relations with Europe and addressing problems caused by Brexit, which includes the 90 day rule





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European Union Tourism Officials Brexit Long-Stay Visas Or Residency Permits Traditional Long-Stay Visas Visa Restrictions UK Politicians Helen Morgan Brexit Regulations Prior Travel Restrictions 90 Day Rule Schengen Zone Brits Living Abroad

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