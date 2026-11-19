A spokesman said the 'AI-generated cybercampaign' was detected on October 22.

The European Union's executive arm has confirmed that it was the target of an “AI-generated” cyberattack by an unknown individual or group. European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier ⁠said on Thursday: "I can confirm that the Commission has recently taken necessary ​steps in response to a detected cybercampaign.

” "As a protective and preventive measure, we temporarily took down several ​applications and most of them have since been restored," he continued.

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"The investigation is still ongoing. We ​are taking any necessary steps, based on the findings as they come.

" Regnier said that the “AI-generated cybercampaign” was detected on October 22. The commission oversees areas including trade, immigration, technology and aspects of European defense and security policy. The announcement comes amid an uptick in unusual cyber events, outages and alleged attacks. This is a developing story; more to come.spokesperson Thomas Regnier ⁠said on Thursday:"I can confirm that the Commission has recently taken necessary ​steps in response to a detected cybercampaign.

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” "As a protective and preventive measure, we temporarily took down several ​applications and most of them have since been restored," he continued.

"The investigation is still ongoing. We ​are taking any necessary steps, based on the findings as they come.

"The commission oversees areas including trade, immigration, technology and aspects of European defense and security policy.