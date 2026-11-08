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European Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United in Action

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European Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United in Action
Real Madrid · Liverpool · Manchester United
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Multiple clubs are navigating complex transfer situations with Real Madrid potentially activating buy-back clauses, Liverpool aiming to secure Liverpool-owned talents, and Manchester United losing a teenager to Real Madrid.

have the defender on their radars as well, but all three clubs might lose out to Real Madrid, who could trigger their buy-back clause next summer.as soon as possible.

The two parties are in talks over a new deal, with links to Bayern Munich amounting to nothing concrete beyond just admiration. ’s future at Anfield. Liverpool want to trigger his buy option in January, and are hoping early negotiations will tempt Barcelona to drop his price.is likely to leave north London on loan in January in search of more consistent minutes after falling down Roberto De Zerbi’s pecking order. ’s transfer at some point in the next two weeks.

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United and Michael Carrick did everything to get the teenager to stay at Old Trafford, but he is set to sign his first professional contract with Los Blancos.to return back to Real Madrid following his loan stint with Fiorentina. The Argentine will not beat out Arda Güler or Yan Diomande for minutes, and the potential return of Nico Paz could fully shut the door on his return.

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