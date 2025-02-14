European Tesla Owners Ditch Muskmobiles Over 'Heil' Salute Controversy

Elon Musk's controversial actions, including his salute at the inauguration, have led to a backlash among European Tesla owners. Facing plummeting sales and anti-Tesla sentiment, some Tesla news site owners are switching to other EV brands, highlighting the growing divide between Musk and the European market.

Elon Musk ’s toxicity among many Europe ans is such that even owners of Tesla news websites have ditched Muskmobiles for other EV brands. Jon Gibbs of Birmingham, England, runs what he calls the “world’s biggest Tesla inventory site.” Tesla -info, Gibbs says, stores the “largest database of new and used Tesla motors in the world.” He used to own one himself—but he now drives a BMW iX electric SUV. Likewise, Tim Kraaijvanger of the Netherlands, founder of Tesla 360.

nl, a Dutch everything-Tesla site, recently sold his Model Y and bought a Polestar instead. Both entrepreneurs pin their car switch on Musk’s support for European far-right political parties, and his inauguration rally arm gestures. \“While Musk might get away with a salute in some parts of the world, European markets reject such behavior,” Kraaijvanger tells WIRED. “World War Two still casts a long shadow.' He may be right. Tesla sales are in free fall in Europe right now. Last month, Norway—where EVs overtook internal combustion vehicles in total market share in 2024—recorded a biting 37.9 percent slump. At the same time, Tesla sales in France fell by a thumping 63.4 percent. And it gets even worse: In Spain, Tesla sales plummeted by 75.4 percent. Kraaijvanger, founder of online marketing firm Stormachtig, started Tesla360.nl in 2020, then rolled out a German version three years later. He has owned several Tesla cars and, later this year, planned to upgrade to the refreshed $59,990 Model Y Juniper. Offloading his current Model Y has cost him dearly: “I received only about half of the original new price when selling it,” he revealed. “But I do not wish to be associated with ideology.” He has yet to ditch his URLs, but then running websites is mainly anonymous. On the other hand, driving a Tesla on public roads is becoming increasingly problematic in Europe. Social media is rife with images of Teslas vandalized with Swastikas and expletives. Dealerships are also being targeted. Vandals sprayed graffiti on a Tesla car showroom in The Hague in early February, defacing the building with “No to Nazis” and sweary anti-fascist slogans. \On a grander scale, the English campaign group Led by Donkeys recently teamed up with Germany’s Center for Political Beauty to beam an image of Elon Musk making the inauguration salute onto Tesla’s gigafactory in Berlin, with the word “Heil” projected next to the lit Tesla logo. “This is who Elon Musk really is,” stressed Led by Donkeys across their well-followed social media accounts. “Don’t buy a Tesla” urged the activists. Startup crowdfunded group Everyone Hates Elon has been distributing anti-Tesla stickers in London with left-wing outlet Novara Media reporting that “hundreds” of Tesla owners have returned to their parked EVs to find them defaced with hard-to-remove roundels featuring a grinning Musk plastered with a Hitler-aping toothbrush mustache and the request not to “buy a Swastikar.” Some Tesla owners are themselves defacing their cars, with the “I Bought This Before We Knew Elon Was Crazy” bumper sticker being a particular favorite. “I have seen massive uplift in sales across Europe,” Matthew Hiller of Hawaii-based Mad Puffer Stickers tells WIRED. “Leading the way are buyers from France, Norway, and the UK,” he adds. “I used to want a Tesla until Elon turned into a full-on fascist,” claims Hiller on his otherwise fish-themed store. He figures there’s a “lot of disgruntled Tesla owners out there” and claims to have sold thousands of sticker sets across the world. “I went so far as to test drive a Tesla in 2023, but at that time, purchase of Twitter was complete, and I saw what he was doing to the platform,” says Hiller. “Skewing the algorithm to favor alt-right voices, promoting disinformation, banning people he didn’t like. Using his influence to wade into politics really turned me off buying a Tesla—it’s a MAGA hat on wheels.” Musk’s “salute” has boosted Hiller’s sales. “It has been a sustained 500 sales a day since the salute,” he says. “That moment broke through all the usual Elon noise. Even the who only casually pay attention to what is happening in the government woke up at that moment and were like ‘Holy shit, what have we done?’” Another of Hiller’s most popular stickers for Tesla owners states that the driver is now a member of the “Anti Elon Tesla Club.” She might not have yet bought such a sticker, but Tesla shareholder Karen Róbertsdóttir of Reykjavik, Iceland, should perhaps become at least an associate member. “The Tesla groups over here in Iceland used to never have the sort of ‘I can’t buy a Tesla because of Elon’ stuff you’d see in the States—but now it’s everywhere, and the people I talk to elsewhere in Europe are seeing the same thing,” she wrote over the weekend on Tesla’s YouTube channel. “I’ve defended you guys so much over the years, and you make great products, but even I can’t stick up for you anymore,” she state





ELON MUSK TESLA EUROPE EV SALES BACKLASH CONTROVERSY

