Coordinated cyberattacks on smart refrigerators in European supermarkets have destroyed millions in food. Retailers urge immediate software updates to stop further sabotage of the supply chain.

Coordinated cyberattacks targeting smart refrigeration systems have struck major supermarkets across Europe, resulting in the destruction of millions of Euros worth of food. The incident involved attackers remotely commanding internet-connected appliances to engage their defrost modes, effectively raising internal temperatures from sub-freezing levels to as high as 50 degrees centigrade. This deliberate sabotage has compromised the integrity of frozen goods in stores and warehouses throughout multiple European nations, triggering an urgent industry-wide response to secure digital infrastructure and prevent further losses.

Targeted Nations and Affected Retail Giants

The United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, Finland, Luxembourg, and Estonia were the primary targets of this late Sunday night hacking campaign. The affected retail entities include prominent French and German chains such as Carrefour and EDEKA, alongside regional leaders including Spar, Intermarché, ICA Group, Colruyt, Axfood, Delhaize, the Belgian Cooperative, and IKEA. These organizations operate vast cold storage networks that rely on interconnected software for efficiency, making them vulnerable to external digital intrusion when security protocols are insufficient.

Also read Suspected cyberattacks in seven European countries impact freezers in supermarkets

Operational Impact and Immediate Remediation Efforts

While a small number of incidents were detected and contained quickly, the majority of attacks progressed unchecked, leading to massive quantities of food becoming unfit for human consumption. In response, some stores deployed refrigerated trucks to transfer remaining frozen goods to safe locations before total spoilage occurred. Other supermarkets hired dumpsters and brought in staff overnight to clear shelves of the damaged products, a labor-intensive process that highlights the scale of the physical waste generated by the digital breach.

Political Condemnation and Investigative Responses

Christophe Hansen, the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food, characterized the hacks as a deliberate bid to sabotage the food supply in Europe and undermine public confidence in the retail sector. Although the identity of the attackers remains unknown, the European Union has announced a full investigation into the origins of the breach. This event follows a previous, larger attack on the food industry weeks earlier, which similarly exploited vulnerabilities in outdated software loaded onto smart fridges intended for remote monitoring and troubleshooting.

Advertisement

Broader Implications for Global Supply Security

The realization that digital systems supporting Western food distribution are mostly unprotected and connected to the open internet has triggered widespread concern. This vulnerability has led to investigations by high-level bodies, including the Pentagon, which is examining whether recent refrigeration failures impacting military troops may have been deliberate sabotage rather than simple malfunctions. The incident exposes a critical weakness in the infrastructure that keeps modern supply chains operational against even technically unsophisticated actors.

Industry Warnings and Technical Solutions for the Future

The UK government has warned British food suppliers to update their software urgently, noting that some local businesses were affected as collateral damage due to using the same fridge models as targeted European stores. Tony Goodger of the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers reported that some suppliers experienced automated defrost cycles every hour, raising suspicions of targeted strikes by anti-meat campaigners. Manufacturers like Sabcobel are working to disconnect vulnerable devices from the internet, while experts emphasize that managing fridges over secure, private connections is the most effective long-term solution to prevent future exploitation.