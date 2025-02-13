European Stocks Surge on Peace Talks Optimism and Economic Data Releases

European markets are set for a positive open Thursday, driven by hopes for peace in Ukraine and anticipation of key economic data from Germany and the UK.

European stocks are poised for a positive start on Thursday, fueled by optimism following President Donald Trump's directive to U.S. officials to initiate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. This upward trend in market sentiment stems from the growing prospect of an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

President Trump revealed on Wednesday that he had engaged in separate conversations with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing a shared desire for peace among the leaders. He subsequently instructed U.S. officials to commence immediate negotiations aimed at resolving the war. Regional investors are also anticipating a series of crucial earnings reports and economic data releases from Germany and the United Kingdom on Thursday. Key data points include Germany's latest inflation rate and the United Kingdom's fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP). Economists anticipate a contraction of 0.1% in the British economy during the three-month period ending December.Adding to the economic data landscape, the consumer price index (CPI) recorded a 0.5% increase for the month, pushing the annual inflation rate to 3%. This figure surpasses the Dow Jones estimate of 2.9%. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also exceeded forecasts. The elevated inflation readings have solidified expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain current interest rates for an extended duration, potentially delaying the next rate cut until September. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are trending upwards as investors eagerly await further earnings announcements and inflation data





