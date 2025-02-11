European Markets Rise Despite Trump Tariffs, Investors Await Inflation Data

European markets cautiously climbed on Tuesday afternoon as investors digested the latest round of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite this, Unicredit reported a decline in fourth-quarter profits, while Novartis announced its acquisition of Anthos Therapeutics to strengthen its cardiovascular treatment pipeline.

European markets experienced a slight uptick on Tuesday afternoon as investors assimilated the latest round of tariffs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index inched up by 0.13% at 2:20 p.m. London time, with the banking sector demonstrating a more pronounced gain of 0.75%. This positive movement occurred despite Italy's Unicredit reporting a significant drop in fourth-quarter profits due to weaker refining margins.

The bank attributed the 48% decline in replacement cost profit (RC profit) to a combination of factors, including lower refining margins, increased turnaround activity, seasonal reductions in customer volumes and fuels margins, and higher other business and corporate underlying charges. However, Unicredit managed to exceed analyst expectations with fourth-quarter net profit reaching 1.969 billion euros ($2.03 billion), surpassing the anticipated 1.803 billion euros. The bank also outlined its ambition to elevate net profit to approximately 10 billion euros by 2027 and boost shareholder returns beyond 2024 levels. Globally, investors remain vigilant about developments in U.S. trade policies, following Trump's fulfillment of his pledge to impose tariffs on two key metals. Over the weekend, the president further warned of retaliatory tariffs against any nation imposing taxes on U.S. imports, stating his intention to make an announcement on this matter either Tuesday or Wednesday. He declared, 'If they charge us, we charge them.' Traders are also anticipating crucial inflation data releases from the U.S., with the January consumer price index scheduled for release on Wednesday and the producer price index slated for publication on Thursday.The European Union has indicated its intent to retaliate against the U.S. for the new steel and aluminum tariffs, potentially escalating global trade tensions. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asserted that 'Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered — they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures.'Meanwhile, Novartis announced its plan to acquire Boston-based Anthos Therapeutics for $925 million, aiming to bolster its pipeline of late-stage cardiovascular treatments. The Swiss pharmaceutical giant stipulated that additional payments of up to $2.15 billion could be made contingent upon the achievement of specific regulatory and sales milestones by Anthos. Founded in 2019, Anthos Therapeutics has progressed abelacimab, a medication for stroke and systemic embolism prevention in specific patient groups, from the clinical stage through ongoing phase-3 clinical trials





