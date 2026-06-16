European Leaders Discuss China's Trade Practices and the G7 Summit

The G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, focuses on China's trade practices and their impact on European industry. European leaders aim to come out of the summit with a plan to tackle the China threat, potentially by building a higher tariff wall against Chinese imports. They also hope to persuade the U.S. to stop targeting allies with punitive tariffs and work together to counter China.

French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and other world leaders discuss China 's trade practices and the impact on European industry during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.

The shift in Chinese trade towards open markets in Europe and Asia poses a risk of creating a European sequel to the China Shock that led to job losses and political upheaval in the U.S. European leaders hope to come out of the summit with a plan to tackle the China threat, potentially by building a higher tariff wall against Chinese imports. They also aim to persuade the U.S. to stop targeting allies with punitive tariffs and work together to counter China





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G7 Summit China Trade Practices European Industry Tariff Wall China Shock U.S. Tariffs European Allies Counter China

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