European Leaders Convene for Emergency Ukraine Summit Amid US-Russia Peace Talks

European leaders are gathering for an emergency summit in Paris to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine following the Trump administration's announcement of direct peace talks with Russia, excluding European involvement. This move has sparked alarm in Kyiv and across Europe, raising concerns about being sidelined from crucial negotiations.

European leaders are gathering in France for an emergency summit on Ukraine after the Trump administration announced it was opening talks with Russia on ending the conflict without a European presence. UK leader Kier Starmer said the meeting in Paris was a “once in a generation” moment for national security following Washington’s bombshell announcement that has sparked concern in Kyiv and across Europe that Ukrainian and European leaders will be frozen out of peace negotiations.

In recent days, US President Donald Trump and his top officials have upended what had largely been a united front between Washington and its European NATO allies on supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, which is nearing its third anniversary. Trump’s posture toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, and comments from US officials on Ukraine and NATO, has raised anxieties in Europe that Washington’s vision for a swift end to the war would allow for key concessions to Russia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz are traveling to Saudi Arabia for the preliminary Ukraine talks, which are set to begin Tuesday, CNN previously reported. A Saudi official told CNN the kingdom would have a mediation role. The Ukrainians said they would not be present at the talks, though Keith Kellogg, the Trump administration’s Russia-Ukraine envoy, discussed a “dual track” set of negotiations and will be in Kyiv this week. On Sunday, Trump said the Ukrainians would be part of the negotiations. On Sunday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would “never accept any decisions between the United States and Russia about Ukraine,” during an interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press. As well as Starmer, the leaders of Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark, as well as the President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission and the Secretary General of NATO, will attend what host French President Emmanuel Macron said would be an “informal meeting,” according to the Elysée Palace. Writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Starmer said he was “ready and willing” to put British troops on the ground in Ukraine to enforce a peace deal if necessary. The European diplomatic efforts follow Trump’s “lengthy” phone call with Putin last week after which he announced negotiations to end the Ukraine war would start “immediately.” Ukraine envoy Kellogg then said Europe would not have a seat at the table. Meanwhile, Rubio framed the talks with Russia as the first steps of a process to determine whether Russia is serious about ending its war in Ukraine, and indicated that both Ukraine and Europe would be involved in negotiations if talks progress in the right direction. Rubio’s comments follow a call with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, which, he said, was meant to establish an open channel of communications. Macron on Sunday said he discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine during a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and emphasized that Europe should be at the center of fostering peace in Ukraine





CNN / 🏆 4. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Russia Peace Talks European Union NATO Trump Administration Volodymyr Zelensky Emmanuel Macron

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

European Leaders Seek Unified Front Amid US Push for Ukraine Peace TalksEuropean leaders are responding to assertive U.S. efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, aiming for a united front and emphasizing the importance of supporting Ukraine's position in any future negotiations. French President Emmanuel Macron is convening a meeting of European leaders and Baltic countries to discuss Ukraine's next steps after recent U.S. announcements. Meanwhile, leaders like Finland's Alexander Stubb are calling for 'maximum pressure' on Russia through sanctions and asset freezes to strengthen Ukraine's negotiating stance.

Read more »

European Leaders React to Trump's Conservative Stance and Ukraine Peace TalksEuropean leaders, seeking to understand the newly conservative stance of Washington on issues like democracy and Ukraine's future, are set to voice their reactions as the Trump administration continues to destabilize transatlantic conventions established after World War II.

Read more »

Zelenskyy calls for ‘European army’ as EU leaders bristle at new US policies on UkraineMeanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hit back at Americans for meddling in his country’s election after U.S. Vice President JD Vance scolded European leaders over their approach to democracy and met with the leader of a German far-right party.

Read more »

European Leaders Call Emergency Summit on Ukraine Fearing Trump Has Shut Them OutLeaders from Denmark, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom will gather in Paris on Monday.

Read more »

European leaders meet in Paris to plan Ukraine's future amid U.S. diplomatic effortsEuropean leaders took steps Sunday to answer assertive U.S. efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine, as France announced a meeting of continental leaders.

Read more »

European Leaders to Meet Amid US Ukraine Diplomacy PushLeaders from key European countries will convene in Paris on Monday to discuss European security, following accelerated US efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The hastily arranged meeting, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, comes after US President Trump's direct talks with Russian President Putin, which surprised Ukraine and its European allies. The EU aims to coordinate its response and pursue peace alongside the US intervention. The meeting will involve leaders from Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, Denmark, NATO chief Marc Rutte, and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Read more »