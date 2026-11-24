Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs warns Russia is escalating sabotage, arson and assassination plots against NATO countries that could worsen in weeks.

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Russia is growing increasingly willing to take risks against NATO countries, with a mounting campaign of sabotage, arson attacks and assassination plots that could escalate within weeks or months, Latvia’s president warned in an interview with Fox News Digital.

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"The appetite for the risk is growing in Russia," Rinkēvičs said. "We see numbers of arson attacks. Some assassination plots. Acts of sabotage.

""We see that the number of attacks is rising, but we still see that at this point it may change very quickly. It may change maybe in weeks or months or a couple of months' time," he said. The Latvian leader pointed to recent cooperation between Latvian and Estonian intelligence services that he said resulted in arrests in Estonia and prevented an attack against a defense factory.

He said the escalating campaign is part of Moscow’s strategy to discourage European countries from continuing to support Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting aboard the missile cruiser Varyag in Russia's far eastern Sakhalin region Aug. 12, 2026. Putin previously said Russia is not waging a sabotage campaign against Europe.met with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19, for unprecedented trilateral talks that addressed the war in Ukraine and nuclear arms control.

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, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said that Ukraine and NATO countries had already created circumstances in which Moscow could contemplate using nuclear weapons. Medvedev also raised the possibility of a preemptive nuclear strike if Western countries supplied Ukraine with nuclear weapons, while acknowledging that Russia’s nuclear doctrine does not explicitly provide for preventive strikes,Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, China, Nov. 19, 2026.

Rinkēvičs argued that Western governments need to reconsider how they interpret Putin’s motivations, suggesting that conventional military, economic and political calculations alone cannot explain the Kremlin’s determination to continue the war. The Latvian president pointed to Putin’s recent interviews, saying he was struck by the Russian leader’s ideological and religious references, including the historical concept of Russia as the"Third Rome" and its perceived mission to safeguard Christianity.

"I think that this kind of belief also drives the war," Rinkēvičs said, describing a"missionary approach that we in the West do not understand because we are too rational and too pragmatic. " While Rinkēvičs welcomed continued engagement between Washington and Moscow, he said last week’s summit had not produced a diplomatic breakthrough on Ukraine. "Russia is not willing to end this war," he said.

He argued that Moscow is using diplomatic engagement to extend the conflict in the hope of securing further gains both militarily and at the negotiating table. Rinkēvičs said the combination of Russian ideological ambitions, escalating operations against Western countries, upcoming European elections in France, Poland and Italy and political debates in the U.S. could encourage Moscow to continue the fighting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko visit the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, which was hit during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 15, 2026.confirmed that eight Latvian nationals were detained in Estonia on Nov. 14, after authorities thwarted an attempted arson attack against Threod Systems, an Estonian drone manufacturer. Estonian security officials attributed the operation to Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU.

Estonia subsequently announced it would close its land border with Russia beginning Dec. 1, for at least six months. Russia’s Foreign Ministry responded Monday by accusing Estonia of hostile actions"on the verge of triggering open war," Reuters reported. , new Western intelligence assessments suggest Russia could launch a satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon within weeks, potentially threatening thousands of satellites used by the U.S. and its allies.

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Rinkēvičs said he could not confirm the intelligence assessments but warned that Russia’s pursuit of advanced weapons requires greater Western investment in missile defenses, drones and emerging technologies.

"Russia is developing nuclear weapons, developing new technologies, and we have to be extremely, extremely careful," he said. "Whether that weapon in space, nuclear weapon in space is going to be the real thing or just a kind of fake news, remains to be seen," he said. Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs warned in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital that Russia’s growing appetite for risk could lead to further escalation against NATO countries.

Despite his warnings, Rinkēvičs said an opportunity for meaningful negotiations could emerge next spring or summer if Ukraine withstands Russia’s winter offensive against its civilian and energy infrastructure. Monday, Rinkēvičs said Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure had reached their highest level since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. He warned that millions of Ukrainians face the prospect of spending the winter without electricity, heating or running water.

Rinkēvičs also praised the Oleshky ceasefire brokered by first lady Melania Trump as evidence that diplomatic pressure and political will can produce results. Emergency employees work at the site of a Russian missile strike during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, July 24, 2026. For now, however, he remains skeptical that Moscow is genuinely seeking peace.

"Currently, Russia explores diplomatic efforts in order to prolong the war, not to end the war," he told Fox News Digital. , global affairs, human rights and political accountability. She has directed and produced more than 200 documentary segments across more than 40 countries, documenting conflicts, humanitarian crises, corruption, human trafficking, gender-based violence and the human stories behind major world events. Lachter’s reporting has taken her into conflict zones and crisis areas across the Middle East, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Her work has included uncovering human trafficking networks, revealing an ISIS underground torture prison in Syria, documenting theand interviewing senior political figures and world leaders. She was also among the Western journalists who entered Russia after the war began to bring testimonies from Putin’s opposition. Lachter is the recipient of the 2022 Peres Center for Peace Award and was a 2023–2024 Knight-Wallace Journalism Fellow at the University of Michigan. She also won two Rockower Awards for Excellence in Reporting.

She holds a bachelor's degree in communication and a master's degree in political science.