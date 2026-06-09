European High-Society Bachelorettes: From Royal Heiresses to Aristocratic Influencers

An overview of prominent single women in European royalty and high society, including Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies and her sister Princess Maria Chiara, as well as Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, amidst the buzz around Carolina's romance with French politician Jordan Bardella. The piece details their family backgrounds, lifestyles, education, and societal roles.

The romantic pairing of Italian heiress Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies and French politician Jordan Bardella has become a prominent subject of European high-society and political commentary.

Their public debut as a couple at the Monaco Grand Prix was marked by affectionate displays, from shared laughter and whispered conversations to taking selfies together. This union links two very different worlds: Bardella, a hard-Right politician and protégé of Marine Le Pen, who is currently the favourite to become the next president of France, and Maria Carolina, an influencer heiress to the defunct Italian throne of the House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, whose sister was previously linked to Denmark's future king.

While the princess appears to have settled with her "working class" politician, the landscape of European royal and aristocratic bachelorettes remains populated with several notable single women seeking their own matches. These include Maria Carolina's younger sister, Princess Maria Chiara, 21, and Princess Theodora von Liechtenstein, also 21, a Cambridge-educated architecture graduate.

Closer to the British royal circle, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, the 24-year-old granddaughter of Princess Margaret, has also garnered attention, particularly after attending the recent wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, where she showcased her elegant style. Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, Duchess of Noto, was born in Rome in 2005. She is the younger daughter of Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro, and Princess Camilla, Duchess of Castro.

Her father holds a claim to the now-defunct throne of the House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, a cadet branch of the Spanish royal family with roots in the Capetian Dynasty, which historically ruled Southern Italy and Sicily. 尽管家族没有官方职责，他们仍致力于慈善工作和促进南意大利的利益。两位公主过着奢侈的生活，在意大利、摩纳哥、巴黎和圣特罗佩之间往返，享受阳光、设计师时装和家人提供的财富。她们也积极参与慈善活动，并与欧洲最精英的社会名流交往，能流利地说英语、法语和意大利语。公主们几乎无所缺，父母常在生日时赠送 lavish 礼物。她们在 Instagram 上分享全球度假照片，从巴黎到迪拜再到纽约。姐姐 Maria Carolina，卡拉布里亚和巴勒莫公爵夫人，2003年出生于罗马，是父亲的直接继承人，将继承他的头衔、职责以及作为波旁-两西西里家族首领的声称。妹妹 Maria Chiara，诺托公爵夫人，两岁 younger，同样在罗马出生，2005年。她与姐姐一样热爱旅行和慈善，并在 Instagram 上记录她对时尚的热爱。她们的母亲卡米拉公爵夫人，原姓 Crociani，是意大利工业巨头 Camillo Crociani 和女演员 Edy Vessel 的女儿。 Lady Margarita Elizabeth Rose Alleyne Armstrong-Jones, the daughter of the Earl and Countess of Snowdon and granddaughter of Princess Margaret, is now a poised 24-year-old.

除了对摄影有浓厚兴趣外，据《Tatler》杂志报道，她近期将前往巴黎参加珠宝制作课程。她曾在2017年在一场为其祖父、已故斯诺登勋爵举办的感恩节仪式上与国家元首亲切交谈。这位通常低调的 Lady Margarita 今年因出席菲利普亲王的纪念活动和女王的葬礼仪式而 more in the spotlight 比平时更多。她的父亲大卫与其他高级王室成员一起走在女王灵柩后。2020年，斯诺登伯爵宣布与1993年在威斯敏斯特圣玛格丽特教堂结婚的妻子 Serena Alleyne Stanhope 分居。2022年，他因其姑母在位70周年而获得女王伊丽莎白二世白金禧勋章。这些年轻女性代表了欧洲贵族和社交界中 still eligible 的成员，她们的生活方式、教育背景和家族联系确保她们继续成为媒体和社交圈关注的焦点，尽管其中一些人的家庭近期经历了像父母分居这样的变动，这似乎并未影响她们在社交场合的活跃表现。 The continued fascination with these figures reflects an enduring public curiosity about contemporary royalty and aristocracy, blending traditional heritage with modern influences like social media presence and cross-border political alliances, as exemplified by the high-profile romance between a French far-right politician and an Italian heiress to a defunct throne





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Royalty Aristocracy European Nobility Princess Maria Carolina Princess Maria Chiara Bourbon-Two Sicilies Jordan Bardella Marine Le Pen Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones Princess Margaret Monaco Grand Prix High Society Influencers Royal Bachelorettes

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