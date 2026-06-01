European Heirs Form Exclusive Support Group

Three young European crown princesses have created a private WhatsApp group to support each other through the unique challenges of modern royalty, revealing a tight-knit network among future queens.

The future landscape of European monarchy is increasingly female, with three young crown princesses forming a highly exclusive WhatsApp group chat to help navigate the personal and professional hurdles that come with their roles.

Princess Elisabeth, 24, the heir to the Belgian throne, provided insight into this unique circle during a major interview, confirming that she, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands (22), and Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway (22) stay in close contact. The group, which may also include Spain's Princess Leonor (20), serves as a vital support system where they discuss everything from friendship and privacy to the complexities of social media and the authenticity of relationships, all while preparing for their eventual reigns.

These future queens represent a new generation of European royalty, balancing traditional expectations with modern realities. Elisabeth, who recently earned a master's degree from Harvard University, highlighted the significance of their shared experiences: "We've known each other for a long time and see each other occasionally at events. In my generation, there are several women. You see a similar shift in other monarchies," she noted, adding, "we are all in the same situation.

It's a hurdle we will face together.

" Catharina-Amalia echoed this sentiment in a separate interview, explaining, "We stay in contact with each other because we are all living a very specific life and we don't need much explanation to understand each other," and emphasized their discussions about handling everyday challenges that are uniquely difficult for them. The formation of this group underscores both the solidarity among young female heirs and the distinct pressures they face.

Privacy emerged as a central topic of conversation, with the princesses questioning how to maintain personal boundaries when every move is public. Journalist Wim Dehandschutter, who has spoken with Catharina-Amalia, elaborated on their deliberations: "How do you handle privacy when you're a public figure? How do you react when people want to become friends? Do they want to become friends because you are the future queen or do they really like you?

" These are poignant concerns for women who grew up in the spotlight yet strive for genuine connections. Catharina-Amalia's own journey has been particularly marked by security threats that disrupted her student life. After being targeted by Dutch organized crime gangs-with references to her and then-Prime Minister Mark Rutte appearing in criminal communications-fears of kidnapping prompted her to leave the Netherlands abruptly. She spent over a year in Spain, missing the normal student experience she had hoped for.

Her mother, Queen Máxima, expressed the emotional toll: "She can't live in Amsterdam and she can't really go outside ... It has enormous consequences on her life. There is no student life for her like others have.

" Although Catharina-Amalia has since returned to the Netherlands to continue her studies in Politics, Psychology, Law, and Economics at Amsterdam University, the threat persists, shaping her path to queenship under extraordinary circumstances. Beyond security, the princesses also contend with public scrutiny and, in Catharina-Amalia's case, past body-shaming on social media, which led to her being shielded from the public eye for years.

Now, as she begins solo engagements-such as christening a ship in February 2023-and takes on more royal duties, she does so with the reassurance of a peer group that truly understands. The WhatsApp chat, likely including Princess Leonor of Spain despite her mother Queen Letizia's reportedly strict approach, symbolizes a modern adaptation: while crowns are hereditary, the burdens of preparation are shared.

This informal alliance suggests that the future of European monarchy will not only be led by women but also shaped by their collaborative resilience in the face of unprecedented visibility and vulnerability





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European Royalty Crown Princesses Support Network Whatsapp Group Future Queens

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