European Gas Prices Fall Sharply but Remain Elevated

European gas prices saw their largest weekly decline since January, but remain above EUR50/MWh. Potential peace talks and discussions on storage refill targets add to the market uncertainty.

Europe an gas prices experienced a significant drop last week, declining by more than 9%, marking the biggest weekly decrease since early January. However, despite this positive development, prices remain elevated, with the TTF trading above EUR50/MWh, as pointed out by ING commodity analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey. The potential for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, facilitated by discussions between the US and Russia, could influence market sentiment.

Additionally, ongoing deliberations focus on the flexibility of storage refill targets. Uncertainty persists regarding whether Germany will provide subsidies for storage refills and, if so, the specific mechanisms involved. While the backwardation between summer 2025 and winter 2025/26 prices has slightly diminished over the past week, it remains a factor to monitor. If this trend persists, it could lessen the likelihood of new subsidies being implemented. However, gas storage levels continue to be a cause for concern in Europe. Last week witnessed a relatively rapid decline in storage levels, leaving them at slightly under 45% full, compared to a 5-year average of 54% full. Colder weather forecasts for the next few days suggest that these strong storage withdrawals will likely continue until the weather moderates later in the week.





