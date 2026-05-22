European finance ministers meet in Nicosia, Cyprus, to discuss rising energy prices and inflation. They discussed the impact of higher energy prices on inflation and the forecasts for the eurozone economy.

European finance ministers meeting in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, May 22, 2026, discussed the rising energy prices and its impact on inflation. European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification Valdis Dombrovskis said that higher energy prices are primarily responsible for driving inflation to a forecast 3.1% for this year and 2.4% for 2027.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that even if the conflict in the Middle East ended now, “lagging effects” would keep the prices of goods elevated. She also pointed to how much Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis said that for the EU, an end to the crisis would mean a return to free navigation without the imposition of any tolls through the Strait of Hormuz, from which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas passes.

Although higher inflation projections have led to predictions that the ECB would raise its interest rate benchmarks to combat inflation, Lagarde didn’t offer any indication of how the bank would act.

“We will continue to follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach in order to determine the most appropriate monetary policy stance in order to deliver on our 2% medium-term target,” Lagarde said. The ECB would take “all the necessary measures” to keep price stability at 2% by paying close attention to the aftereffects of the initial economic shock brought on by the energy price hike.

European finance ministers also discussed the economic and financial affairs council, in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, May 22, 2026. They gathered for a family photo during the Informal meeting of the economic and financial affairs council, in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, May 22, 2026. The European finance ministers also discussed the forecasts for the eurozone economy, with a growth rate of 0.9% this year and 1.2% in 2027, lower than the previous forecast, “but clearly far from a recession scenario.





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European Finance Ministers Rising Energy Prices Inflation Eurozone Economy Growth Rate

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European Central Bank officials meet for Eurogroup finance ministers meetingEuropean Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification Valdis Dombrovskis, President of the Eurogroup Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Managing Director and the European Stability Mechanism Pierre Gramegna attended a meeting of Eurogroup finance ministers and Governors in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Friday, May 22, 2026. The meeting was held to discuss economic and financial issues. The gathering included other European Finance ministers and Governors.

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