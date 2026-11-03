European Cyberattacks Disrupt Supermarket Refrigeration Systems

Suspected hackers manipulate refrigeration networks across Europe, causing food spoilage in Germany, Greece, Italy, and multiple other nations following a coordinated cyber incident.

Suspected cyberattacks targeting industrial refrigeration systems have triggered widespread food losses and operational disruptions across Europe, impacting major supermarkets in Germany, Greece, and Italy on Tuesday. These incidents followed similar breaches reported in eight other European nations the previous day, marking a significant escalation in the scope of the digital threat to the food supply chain. The coordinated nature of these attacks suggests a sophisticated effort to compromise critical infrastructure used by large retail chains.

Mechanism Of Remote System Manipulation

The primary mechanism behind these disruptions involves hackers remotely overriding temperature controls in commercial freezers and coolers. In Germany, broadcasters reported that attackers switched systems from cooling to heating modes overnight, specifically affecting regions in North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria. This manipulation caused refrigerated shelves and external storage areas to fail, leading to immediate spoilage of perishable goods. Police in Lower Bavaria are investigating an incident at an Edeka branch in Reisbach, where authorities suspect data espionage and deliberate data manipulation by external actors.

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Technical analysis indicates that the attacks often exploit vulnerabilities in remote maintenance protocols. Researchers noted that at least 17 Dutch businesses were targeted, with Danfoss informing local media that the compromised systems utilized default passwords and operated outside of secure, isolated networks. This reliance on outdated security measures allowed unauthorized users to gain access to critical control interfaces. In Belgium, the installer Sabcobel stated that attackers remotely switched evaporators into defrost mode, effectively turning cold storage units into heating elements. This specific technique maximizes food degradation while minimizing the chance of immediate detection by store staff.

Stakeholder Responses And Investigative Actions

Business owners and retail giants have responded with a mix of emergency repairs and permanent security upgrades. In Athens, Greece, a butcher shop in the Kifisia district reported that hackers accessed its control system and set the temperature to 150 degrees Celsius. Shop owner Giorgos Boumpas stated that manual intervention was impossible because the system was locked out by the intruders. A technician managed to restore control after two hours, reporting similar incidents at two nearby businesses. Consequently, the shop disabled its Wi-Fi connection to prevent further remote access.

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Larger retail chains have mobilized technical teams to contain the fallout. Conad confirmed that five of its stores, including two in Veneto and three in Sicily, were affected by the disruptions. Technical teams intervened quickly to prevent significant financial losses, highlighting the effectiveness of rapid response protocols when they are in place. The Italian government, following consultations with intelligence officials and the National Cybersecurity Agency, stated that the overall impact had been limited. Meanwhile, in Ireland, Musgrave confirmed that all 13 SuperValu stores affected by suspected attacks were operating normally after the issues were resolved.

Financial Impact And Market Consequences

The financial toll of these cyberattacks is mounting for retailers across the continent. In Belgium, one shopkeeper estimated that the immediate food losses exceeded 67,000 dollars. Such figures underscore the vulnerability of high-volume grocery operations to relatively small-scale digital intrusions. Carrefour confirmed that 15 of its stores were targeted, while IKEA reported an attack at its Mons location. Although Colruyt and Intermarche reported refrigeration problems, they did not officially confirm a cyberattack, leaving the full extent of the damage in those sectors uncertain.

In Sweden, the incident disrupted operations at several ICA stores and six Coop outlets. At an ICA store on the island of Oland, a manager discovered water covering the floor and a freezer temperature reading of 55 degrees Celsius. ICA clarified that the affected connections were outside its central network, suggesting the attackers targeted local subsystems rather than the corporate core. Coop confirmed unauthorized manipulation of its systems, leading to operational halts until safety checks could be completed. The widespread nature of these events has prompted a collective industry response to harden digital perimeters.

Geographic Spread And Future Outlook

The incident's geographic spread is extensive, affecting businesses in Sweden, Belgium, Estonia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Denmark. Finnish retailers are currently investigating whether recent temperature irregularities in their stores are linked to the broader campaign. The coordinated timing of these attacks across multiple jurisdictions suggests a centralized planning effort. As authorities in countries like Germany and Belgium open criminal investigations, the focus is shifting toward attribution and the recovery of stolen data or control permissions.

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Looking ahead, the food industry is expected to implement stricter network segmentation and password policies. The revelation that default passwords were used in the Dutch cases highlights a critical gap in cybersecurity hygiene among industrial IoT devices. Experts warn that as retailers move to secure their networks, attackers may pivot to more complex exploits or target less protected smaller businesses. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the physical consequences of digital vulnerabilities in essential supply chain infrastructure.