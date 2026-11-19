The European Commission confirmed a cyber campaign disrupted internal HR and medical systems for ten days. Officials state most threats are contained while assessing full damage extent.

The European Commission confirmed that a significant cyber campaign targeted its internal infrastructure in Brussels, disrupting critical administrative functions for approximately ten days and potentially compromising personal staff data. Thomas Regnier, the Commission spokesperson, stated that the institution has taken necessary steps to respond to the detected attack and believes it has contained most of the immediate threats. However, the full extent of potential long-term damage to the organization's data and systems remains unclear as investigations continue into the breach.

Several essential computer systems were taken offline during the disruption, including human resources platforms used for processing payslips and managing employee time. Additionally, a dedicated system for handling medical reimbursements for staff was also affected by the security incident. The outage persisted for around ten days, causing significant operational delays for employees relying on these digital services for daily administrative tasks.

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The attack targeted core internal processes rather than external public-facing services, suggesting a focus on internal data or operational paralysis. Staff members were unable to access standard administrative tools, which likely impacted payroll processing and benefit claims for many EU employees. The Commission has been working to restore these systems to full functionality while securing the network against further intrusions.

Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier addressed the situation by confirming that appropriate security measures were implemented immediately upon detection of the campaign. When contacted for further comment on Thursday morning, the Commission did not immediately reply regarding the specific origin of the cyber attack or the identities of the perpetrators. Officials are currently conducting a thorough review to determine how the breach occurred and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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The European Union maintains strict protocols for handling cyber threats, but the scale of this incident highlights the persistent risks faced by major institutions. Security experts note that while containment is the first step, a full forensic analysis is required to understand the depth of the compromise. The Commission continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure no residual access remains for attackers.

As the investigation proceeds, the European Commission is likely to enhance its cybersecurity defenses to protect sensitive employee data and administrative records. The incident serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in large-scale digital infrastructures, even within well-resourced government bodies. Stakeholders will await further details as the extent of the data impact becomes clearer.

In the meantime, the Commission has assured staff that measures are in place to support those affected by the technical disruptions. The focus remains on restoring full operational capacity and ensuring the integrity of EU administrative processes. The outcome of the ongoing security review will likely influence future cybersecurity policies within the European Union.