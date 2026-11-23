The European Commission warns that personal data including names and emails was leaked in an AI-driven cyberattack on the EU Academy website launched in October.

The European Commission has officially confirmed that a significant cyberattack targeting the EU Academy website resulted in the leakage of personal data belonging to users outside EU institutions. The breach, which involves an AI-generated attack vector, was initially detected by the bloc's cyber experts on October 22, prompting immediate preventive measures to contain the incident.

Details Of The Breach And Data Loss

Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier stated that while the exact scale of the data leak is still under investigation as a precautionary measure, specific types of information were compromised. Names and email addresses were among the personal details taken from the system, though Regnier declined to specify the total number of individuals affected at this stage. The EU Academy website serves as a key resource for the 27-nation bloc, offering courses and detailed information about EU policies to the general public and external stakeholders.

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Role Of AI Tool ARTEX In Attack

CERT-EU, the agency responsible for overseeing the digital security of EU institutions which employ approximately 40,000 people in Brussels, provided critical insights into the methodology used. In a blog post dated November 4, the agency highlighted threats posed by a specific AI tool known as ARTEX. This tool is designed to identify vulnerabilities in digital systems but has been linked to recent cyberattacks globally. CERT-EU assesses that the public availability of ARTEX is likely to accelerate its adoption by threat actors, leading to more frequent, faster, and scalable automated attacks with higher success rates.

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Stakeholder Response And Official Statements

The European Commission confirmed last week that its cyber security team detected the initial incidents involving its databases on October 22. Thomas Regnier emphasized that conclusive statements regarding the origin and full scope of the attack are not possible while the investigation is ongoing. The EU Academy website itself displayed a message confirming that access had been disabled to contain the incident. The site warned users to remain vigilant against suspicious or unsolicited emails and to avoid sharing personal information with any party contacting them regarding the website or its activities.

Security Implications And Future Risks

The CERT-EU agency noted it was highly likely that ARTEX was utilized in AI-driven activities within its constituency, although it did not explicitly confirm an attack on the Commission in that specific warning. The agency warned that the sophistication of these AI tools poses an escalating risk to digital infrastructure. The ongoing investigation aims to determine the precise impact of the breach, with officials maintaining that all necessary steps are being taken to secure the remaining systems and protect user data from further exposure.