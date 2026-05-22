European Central Bank officials meet for Eurogroup finance ministers meeting

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification Valdis Dombrovskis, President of the Eurogroup Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Managing Director and the European Stability Mechanism Pierre Gramegna attended a meeting of Eurogroup finance ministers and Governors in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Friday, May 22, 2026. The meeting was held to discuss economic and financial issues. The gathering included other European Finance ministers and Governors.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde , European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification Valdis Dombrovskis , President of the Eurogroup Kyriakos Pierrakakis , Managing Director and the European Stability Mechanism Pierre Gramegna talked to the media during the Eurogroup finance ministers meeting in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, May 22, 2026.

The meeting was attended by other European Finance ministers and Governors for a family photo during the Informal meeting of the economic and financial affairs council, in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, May 22, 2026. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde - left - and President of the Eurogroup Kyriakos Pierrakakis - left - gather with European Finance ministers and Governors for a family photo during the Informal meeting of the economic and financial affairs council, in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, May 22, 2026.

The meeting was attended by European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification Valdis Dombrovskis. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, second left, and President of the Eurogroup Kyriakos Pierrakakis, left, gather with European Finance ministers and Governors for a family photo during the Informal meeting of the economic and financial affairs council, in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, May 22, 2026





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

European Central Bank Eurogroup Finance Ministers Meeting Christine Lagarde Kyriakos Pierrakakis Valdis Dombrovskis Pierre Gramegna Economic And Financial Issues

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pan-European stablecoin effort expands to 37 lenders to push back against U.S. dollar dominanceQivalis, a stablecoin initiative backed by a group of European banks, aims to issue a stablecoin later this year to deepen the euro's role in tokenized finance.

Read more »

European Commission Seeks Feedback on Crypto Regulatory Framework SuitabilityThe European Commission is soliciting input on whether the existing crypto regulatory framework, the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), remains appropriate as digital asset markets and global regulation evolve.

Read more »

Can a creditor empty your entire bank account with a bank levy?A bank levy can quickly put your money at risk, but there are also limits to what this tool can be used for.

Read more »

Central Banks and Gold: Digital Finance vs. Conventional Reserve AssetsCentral banks are driving cryptocurrency adoption while also holding onto gold, but it's not an easy sell. The dynamic between these two asset classes arises from different considerations, particularly those related to security and survival of future monetary systems. Critics argue that gold does not scale up as quickly as crypto, and its use might lose credibility if not tied to a central bank's digital currency. Meanwhile, proponents argue that gold offers physical control and resilience to central banks during times of geopolitical stress, making it a favorite of central bank reserve managers.

Read more »