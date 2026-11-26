Norse Atlantic halted all flights Thursday and said its board intends to file for bankruptcy unless short-term financing is secured urgently, as the Iran war drives jet fuel costs sharply higher and wipes out most of the airline's market value.

Norwegian long-haul airline Norse Atlantic suspended all flights on Thursday and warned it may imminently file for bankruptcy if it cannot secure short-term financing. The budget carrier said its board intends to file for bankruptcy if a funding solution is not reached urgently.

Talks with investors over a possible takeover that would include a financing solution are continuing. In a statement, the company said: If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the Board's intention to file for bankruptcy. The airline had already warned on Wednesday that its financial situation was critical and that it needed new financing for short-term liquidity and operations. The warning sent Norse shares down 85 percent at one point, and they closed down 85 percent.

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Norse Shares Wipe Out Market Value

Most of the company's value has been wiped out since the start of the year, and the stock is now trading at just 0.010 dollars. Turmoil has erased 99 percent of Norse's market value this year alone. On Thursday, shares briefly rose 9 percent by 10:02 GMT, though the move reflected volatile trading and sharp price swings. The stock was placed in the Oslo bourse's recovery box for companies facing financial uncertainty, which can produce erratic price movements.

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Norse has returned all its aircraft to bases in Norway, Sweden and Britain, CEO Eivind Roald told Norwegian business daily Finansavisen. The airline operates long-haul flights between the United States and Europe. It said it has been discussing a possible takeover with investors that would include a financing solution. The collapse comes as global aviation suffers its worst crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iran war, which began at the end of February, has disrupted operations, driven up fuel prices and sent airline costs soaring. European jet fuel costs more than doubled in March after supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran and have remained volatile at elevated levels through the year. Norse's fuel bill surged because it had not hedged its fuel needs and was forced to operate at reduced capacity.

Long-Haul Low-Cost Model Faces Fuel Costs

That is a particular challenge for a low-cost carrier focused on fuel-intensive, long-haul routes. Jet fuel prices in Europe remain substantially higher than pre-Iran war levels. Analyst James Halstead, managing partner at Aviation Strategy, said long-haul, low-cost is a difficult model. Fuel accounts for a huge amount of costs, and it is difficult to get a significant cost advantage against legacy network carriers, he said, adding that demand is fickle, highly price-sensitive and seasonal.

Long-haul, low-cost is most exposed to high fuel costs as demand is subject to a high level of price elasticity, Halstead told Reuters. Aviation analyst John Strickland said the suspension makes it increasingly unlikely that the airline can return to operations. There will be an impact on customer confidence for new bookings, Strickland said. Norse also abruptly suspended a deal with Pakistan International Airlines, or PIA.

Under the aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance agreement signed in October, PIA was to lease two Norse jets. PIA said Norse suspended the deal with no notice as passengers were preparing to board, forcing PIA to cancel two flights and switch United Kingdom flights to its own Boeing 777 planes. Norse launched a formal process for a potential sale or merger in July.

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Norse Seeks Sale Or Merger Options

It had also begun leasing out its Boeing 787 fleet to other airlines as it struggled to make a profit on trans-Atlantic flights. In July, IndiGo, India's largest carrier, announced a deal involving Norse aircraft. Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Bjorn Tore Larsen after Norwegian Air abandoned long-haul operations during the pandemic, Norse sought to revive budget transatlantic flying using 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and many former Norwegian staff.

As a pure long-haul player, it lacked feeder service from regional connections, which industry analysts early on said could hamper efforts to fill its transatlantic flights. The airline later diversified into charter and aircraft leasing services as it struggled to generate profits from scheduled flights alone. Norse is not the only airline facing financial difficulties. Latvian carrier airBaltic entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in September and restructured to shore up new financing.

Iran War Reshapes Global Aviation Finance

The sector-wide turmoil has also raised questions about other carriers, with attention on how higher fuel costs and disrupted routes are reshaping global aviation. The Iran war has disrupted operations across the industry. Shipping giant warnings about chaos in the Strait of Hormuz have added to concerns about fuel supply and costs. The conflict has become a central factor in airline finances, pushing carriers to cut capacity, seek financing or restructure.

Norse's possible bankruptcy would be the latest casualty of the sector-wide crisis provoked by the Iran war. The company said it is still considering options to secure short-term financing. A takeover including a financing solution remains under discussion with investors, but no deal has been announced.