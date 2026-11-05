European Aviation Chaos: Bomb Threats Divert Flights

Multiple European airlines face emergency landings due to bomb threats. Aer Lingus, Ryanair, and LOT Polish Airlines are affected. Details on the security crises impacting travel across the continent.

Europe's aviation sector is experiencing a severe security crisis as multiple passenger planes are forced to make emergency landings due to bomb threats. This widespread disruption occurs just days after a similar series of incidents caused significant chaos at airports across the continent. An Aer Lingus flight traveling from Dublin to Italy was diverted to France following a specific security alert. The office of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed that authorities are actively monitoring these escalating safety concerns.

Aer Lingus Diversion Details

Flight EI420 departed from Dublin Airport at 06:20am on Thursday, with Rome Fiumicino Airport as its scheduled destination. Approximately ninety minutes into the journey, the aircraft transmitted squawk code 7700, which is the universal signal indicating a general emergency on board. The Airbus A320 was subsequently diverted to the Evreux airbase in Normandy, France. Fighter jets escorted the plane to ensure safety during the diversion process. One passenger on the flight reported extreme panic during the incident, stating she was reading the Bible as the situation unfolded. The pilot initially informed passengers of a technical problem but later confirmed a security threat. The threat was ultimately deemed non-credible after a thorough sweep by specialized teams.

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Bulgaria and Italy Incident Reports

Bulgarian authorities reported the emergency landing of three aircraft due to bomb threats on Thursday. Two of these flights, originating from Copenhagen and Madrid respectively, landed in Sofia. A third aircraft from London landed in Plovdiv, according to local media citing government ministers. In Italy, ANSA news agency reported bomb alerts on flights departing from Rome and Milan. Additionally, a flight from Helsinki to Rome was safely escorted to Fiumicino airport by air force jets following a separate security alert. These events highlight the geographical spread of the current security threats affecting European air travel.

Recent Patterns and Ryanair Alerts

This current wave of incidents follows a string of hoax bomb threats that disrupted travel earlier in the week. At least seven flights were targeted recently, forcing several to divert before undergoing ground searches. A Ryanair plane traveling from Dublin to Rome was accompanied by an Italian fighter jet during the incident. Bomb disposal experts at Rome's Fiumicino airport searched two Ryanair jets following anonymous tips. One of these jets originated from Lisbon and the other from Dublin. Additional alerts affected flights from Heathrow to Warsaw and a Ryanair service from Manchester to Murcia in southern Spain. Spanish officials confirmed the threat against the Manchester flight.

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LOT Polish Airlines and Student Group

A LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 experienced a diversion after departing from London Heathrow Airport. The flight was heading for Warsaw Chopin Airport but was diverted to Warsaw Modlin following an alert announced at 9:54am local time. The aircraft landed safely at 10:01am with 181 passengers on board. The manifest included a number of Jewish schoolchildren aged 16 and 17 from the Jews' Free School in north-west London. These students were returning from a Holocaust education trip to Auschwitz, Treblinka, and Majdanek. One parent described feeling absolute panic when receiving a text message confirming their son's flight had been diverted.

Other Affected Airlines and Routes

Security alerts also impacted other major carriers across Europe. A Wizz Air flight from London Luton to Bulgaria was threatened and required escort by a fighter jet. Another Wizz Air service from Bergamo to Sofia was grounded after receiving a bomb threat via email. This flight carried 176 passengers and Bulgarian media reported it had flown from Israel. An SAS flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw landed at Chopin Airport for security checks. These recurring incidents demonstrate a coordinated pattern of threats targeting multiple airlines and international routes. Authorities continue to investigate the source of these anonymous warnings to prevent further disruptions.