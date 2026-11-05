Twenty-five flights across Europe faced unplanned landings or fighter escorts following a coordinated wave of hoax bomb threats hitting major airports including Heathrow and Birmingham.

A coordinated series of hoax bomb threats disrupted air travel across Europe early this morning, triggering security alerts at two major British hubs and causing significant operational delays for numerous international carriers. London Heathrow and Birmingham airports in the United Kingdom were the primary targets in the UK, with authorities confirming that the threats were not credible and resolving the incidents quickly. Despite the rapid resolution, the immediate aftermath saw twenty-five further flights on European airlines make unplanned landings or be escorted by fighter jets to ensure passenger safety.

Core Security Mechanisms and Immediate Responses

The Metropolitan Police aviation policing command maintained a high level of vigilance, liaising directly with relevant authorities to monitor the unfolding situation at both Heathrow and Birmingham. London Heathrow officials explicitly stated that the hoax threats received in the early hours of the morning were not credible, allowing normal flight operations to resume without prolonged interruption. Birmingham Airport spokespersons emphasized that the safety and security of customers and colleagues remained the highest priority, prompting the immediate initiation of standard operating procedures.

Also read European Bomb Hoax Wave Forces Emergency Landings Across Multiple Countries

In line with strict UK aviation security standards, emergency services and partner organizations were activated in conjunction with airport management to conduct thorough inspections. These processes were designed to mitigate risk while minimizing disruption to the broader travel network, demonstrating the robustness of established crisis management protocols. The swift coordination between police, airport staff, and emergency responders ensured that once the threats were deemed unfounded, flights could return to normal schedules with minimal long-term impact on passengers.

Stakeholder Positions and Geopolitical Context

While no country has officially attributed blame for these disruptions, the timing has intensified geopolitical tensions, with many European officials accusing Russia of masterminding sabotage and hybrid attacks. Denmark, Poland, and Romania, which were also affected by today's disruptions, have previously accused Moscow directly, while Germany blamed Russia for a separate attack on Leipzig airport in August. This pattern of accusations highlights the growing concern over asymmetric threats targeting civilian infrastructure, which are often cheap, easily deniable, and designed to disrupt daily life without triggering a traditional armed military response.

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Britain has historically blamed Russia for various hostile acts, though it recently linked Iran to a suspected plot to attack an RAF air base in Gloucestershire in September. Both Russia and Iran have consistently denied any involvement in these allegations. Eric Schouten, head of the aviation security group Dyami, noted that most affected countries support Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion, suggesting a strategic motive for hybrid warfare that spans multiple sectors, from railways and blood banks to the internet and energy sectors.

Real-World Impact on Flight Operations

The wave of threats resulted in a widespread ripple effect across European airspace, with aircraft from various nations facing scrutiny or diversion. In Italy, the air force escorted a Finnair plane from Helsinki to its scheduled landing in Rome, while another Finnair flight from Helsinki, operated by Jettime, landed safely in Vienna after receiving a similar threat. Italian media reported that two planes had landed safely in Milan following threats, and a Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw was diverted to Vienna.

Spanish authorities received three emailed bomb threats in under twenty minutes around nine in the morning, involving departures from Madrid to Paris and inbound flights from Rome and Milan. The Guardia Civil confirmed that several aircraft were halted or returned to their stands, and passengers were disembarked for plane inspections. In Bulgaria, the air force escorted three airliners to the ground, including Ryanair planes from Copenhagen and Madrid to Sofia, while a flight from Stansted to Sofia was diverted to Plovdiv.

Czech police assessed the credibility of threats against two easyJet flights from Britain, one flight from Ireland, and one from Greece as low, yet all landed safely in Prague. In Warsaw, a LOT flight to Paris was stopped during taxiing, and passengers were transferred to another aircraft as a precaution before a LOT flight from Warsaw landed safely in Brussels. Aer Lingus flight EI402 from Dublin to Rome landed safely at Evreux airport near Paris, and in Denmark, a military bomb disposal unit searched two planes at Copenhagen airport, finding no devices.